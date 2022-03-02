Russia-Ukraine crisis: Which sports federations have banned Russia?

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered global condemnation and the country is being suspended from international sporting events. Many sports federations have banned or restricted Russia and its athletes from participating in international tournaments.

This was after the IOC Executive Board issued an "urgent recommendation not to organize any sports event in Russia or Belarus."

IOC EB also strongly urged International Sports Federations and organizers of events to "do everything in their power to ensure that no athlete or sports official from Russia or Belarus be allowed to take part under the name of Russia or Belarus."



At the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics as well, Russia and Belarus will be competing as neutrals with no national flag, anthem or symbols starting on Friday.

#Ukraine's 20 athletes for the Winter Paralympics are on the way to Beijing and are now expected to be there in time for Friday's opening ceremony.#UkraineRussiaWar | #Beijing2022 https://t.co/IjyTbd8YBa — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 2, 2022

Here is a list of all the federations that have banned or restricted Russia and Belarus' participation in international sports events.



Athletics

Russia and Belarus athletes have been banned from all the World Athletics Series events. This includes World Race Walking Team Championships in Oman, World Indoor Championships in Serbia, and the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon. The European Athletics has also decided to impose sanctions against the Member Federations of Russia and Belarus.

The World Athletics Council has today agreed to impose sanctions against the Member Federations of Russia and Belarus as a consequence of the invasion of Ukraine. — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) March 1, 2022

Auto Racing

Formula One has cancelled the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi in September. FIA, the international body of Auto Racing will allow the Russian drivers to participate under a neutral flag. Intercontinental Drifting Cup which was also scheduled in Sochi in June is cancelled.

Archery

Russia and Belarus flags and anthems are banned by World Archery for all international events.

Badminton

Badminton World Federation has also banned Russia and Belarus from any tournaments from March 8. The BWF events in the country have also been called off. However, a few Russian para-athletes who are participating at two events in Spain, are allowed to continue with no flags or anthem, as they are already on-site.

Basketball

The International Basketball Federation suspended Russia from taking part in any competitions. As a result, Russia was suspended from the ongoing qualifiers for the men's FIBA Basketball 2023 World Cup. EuroLeague also suspended Russian clubs CSKA Moscow, UNICS Kazan, and Zenit St. Petersburg. While, Lokomotiv Kuban Krasnodar was suspended from EuroCup.

Canoeing

International Canoe Federation barred Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing at any events. Officials from those countries were also banned from officiating at any ICF-sanctioned event.

Cycling

The International Cycling Union has allowed participants from Russia and Belarus to compete as neutrals and also barred Russian teams and sponsors.

Curling

World Curling Federation has removed Russian entries for women's and men's World Championships. The European Championships in Perm, Russia will also be relocated to another country.

Equestrian

International Equestrian Federation has cancelled all the remaining events in Russia and Belarus. A total of 51 events in Russia and six in Belarus, including the Eurasian Championships in July.

Fencing

President of the International Fencing Federation, Alisher Usmanov, who is a Russian, has stepped down from his position.

Field Hockey

The International Hockey Federation also barred Russia from taking part in the upcoming FIH Women's Junior World Cup, which is set to begin from 1-12 April.

Gymnastics

The International Gymnastics Federation cancelled all World Cup and World Challenge Cup events in Russia and Belarus. Both the countries' flags and anthems have also been banned at all FIG events. The cancelled events included an acrobatics World Cup in Oktyabrskiy, in May and a trampoline World Cup in St. Petersburg in September

Ice Hockey

The International Ice Hockey Federation too suspended Russia from events, following the invasion. It is are out of the World Championship in May and the World Junior Championship 2023 is also relocated from Russia to Serbia. The National Hockey League (NHL) suspended all business dealings in in the country. Finland's Jokerit club also withdrew from the Kontinental Hockey League conference quarterfinals.

The IIHF Council has suspended all Russian and Belarusian national and club teams from IIHF competitions until further notice and withdrew the hosting rights of the 2023 #WorldJuniors from Russia.



Judo

The Kazan Grand Slam, a World Judo Tour event, in May has been called off. Russian President Vladimir Putinwas was suspended as honorary president and ambassador of the International Judo Federation. Sergey Soloveychik, the Russian president of the European Judo Union, has also resigned.

Karate

The Karate 1-Premier League event scheduled in Moscow in October will be relocated.

Modern Pentathlon

Russia and Belarus athletes and officials were banned from all International Modern Pentathlon Union events.

Rowing

Russia and Belarus athletes and officials banned from World Rowing events.

Rugby

Russia and Belarus athletes and officials were banned from World Rowing events. The Russian men's team was also banned from Rugby Europe Championship and the qualifiers for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The Russian women's team is also banned from Rugby Europe Championship, as well as the sevens world series, and qualifying for the Rugby World Cup Sevens. Russian Rugby Union's membership in World Rugby is also suspended.

Soccer

Both FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russia from international competitions and the World Cup. Indian National Men's Football Team's International FIFA friendly match against Belarus scheduled for March 26, has been called off due to the recent invasion of Ukraine by Russia. UEFA also cancelled sponsorship from Russian energy company Gazprom which covered Champions League, UEFA national team competitions and the 2024 European Championship.

Shooting

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has banned shooters from Russia and Belarus from all its events. The decision came even as a World Cup takes place in Cairo, Egypt where Russian shooters were competing till March 1st.

Swimming

Swimming world governing body FINA is allowing all Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials to compete as neutrals with no country flag, colors or symbols. The FINA order awarded to President Putin was withdrawn by the body. World Junior Championships and Diving World Series in Kazan, Russia, were also cancelled.

Skating

Russia and Belarus are banned from all International Skating Union events, including World Figure Skating Championships in France this month.

Skiing

The International Ski Federation has either cancelled or relocated all the events in Russia. The World Cup cancellations included ski cross in Sunny Valley, aerials in Yaroslavl and Moscow, moguls in Kuzbass, cross-country in Tyumen and women's ski jumping in Nizhny Tagil and Chaikovsky. Russian athletes are allowed to compete but only under FIS flag and anthem.

Tennis

The International Tennis Federation called off all of its events in Russia and postponed a minor tournament in Ukraine in April. Russia and Belarus are banned from team competitions like the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup until further notice.

Taekwondo

World Taekwondo and European Taekwondo Union will not organize or recognize any events in Russia and Belarus. The flags and anthems of both countries are banned at all international events. World Taekwondo also withdrew honorary 9th dan black belt conferred on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Triathlon

World Triathlon has banned the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from all international competitions.

Volleyball

International Volleyball Federation has also stripped Russia from hosting the men's World Championships in August and September this year and is already on the lookout for another country to host the event.

Weightlifting

The European youth championships in Kazan, Russia, scheduled in August will be relocated.