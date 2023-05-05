Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden reach Madrid Open final

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden reached the men's doubles final of the Madrid Open 2023 after the pair defeated Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the semi-final on Thursday at the Arantxa Sanchez Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

The Indo-Australian duo of Bopanna and Ebden, who are seeded seventh in the ongoing ATP Masters 1000 event, beat eighth seeded duo of Gonzalez and Roger-Vasselin 2-1 with the final score of 5-7, 7-6, 10-4.

The Bopanna/Ebden have been quite the giant slayers throughout the tournament after they defeated the top seeds Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof in straight sets (6-3, 6-2) to reach the semi-final, which they eventually won as well.

This is Rohan and Matthew's fourth final in 2023. The duo finished as runners-up at the Rotterdam Open in February, won the Qatar Open later in the same month, and won the prestigious Indian Wells title back in March.

This final is a brilliant opportunity for the Indian to clinch his second ATP Masters 1000 title since 2017, after he became the oldest player in the history of the sport to win the same after winning the Indian Wells title alongside Ebden.

Moreover, this is Bopanna's second Madrid Open final after he won the 2015 edition with Romanian partner Florin Mergea.

Bopanna/Ebden will face Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev in the final on 6th May, Saturday at 7pm IST.