Tennis: Rohan Bopanna wins Indian Wells with Ebden; becomes the oldest-ever to win ATP Masters 1000 title

The Indo-Australian men's doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, on Saturday, won the prestigious Indian Wells ATP Masters 1000 title.

They defeated the top seeded pair of Wesley Koohlof and Neal Skupskito 6-3, 2-6, 10-8.

Earlier, Bopanna and Ebden had defeated the all-American pair of John Isner and Jack Sock 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-2) in the semifinal to enter the title clash.

With this title win, Bopanna also became the oldest player in tennis history to win an ATP Masters 1000 title. He is 43.

The oldest Masters 1000 Champion EVER



43-year-old @rohanbopanna makes history at #TennisParadise!





The previous record belonged to Bopanna's former doubles partner from Canada Daniel Nestor, who won the Cincinnati Masters at the age of 42 way back in 2015.

This is also Bopanna's first-ever ATP Masters 1000 title since 2017.

Having teamed up for the 2023 season after the Australian Open, Bopanna and Ebden have been on a roll so far. They reached a final in Rotterdam before winning the ATP 250 title in Qatar last month.



