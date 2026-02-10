Explained: Why Dhakshineswar Suresh had his shoes taped during India’s Davis Cup win

The speculation around tape on Dhakshineswar Suresh’s shoes began after the official Davis Cup account posted his photograph on social media following India’s dramatic home win in the 2026 Qualifiers in Bengaluru.

Soon after the image circulated, users began zooming in on his footwear, with some suggesting the tape was being used to hide a shoe brand due to sponsorship reasons, while others claimed it reflected a lack of resources.



The chatter gathered momentum because of the scale of Suresh’s contribution in the tie.

Dhakshineswar Suresh made a statement in Bengaluru 😤#DavisCup pic.twitter.com/84aBirj4Nr — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) February 8, 2026

India edged past the Netherlands 3-2 at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, with Suresh playing a decisive role in all three of India’s winning rubbers.



With the tie level at 1-1 after the opening day, Suresh teamed up with Yuki Bhambri in a surprise doubles pairing and defeated Sander Arends and David Pel 7-6, 3-6, 7-6.

After Jasper de Jong beat Sumit Nagal in the first reverse singles to level the tie at 2-2, India once again turned to Suresh for the decider.

The 25-year-old, despite having already spent close to three hours on court earlier in the day, sealed the contest with a 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 win over Guy den Ouden.

What actually happened?

Speaking to The Bridge over the phone, Dakshineswar Suresh's father clarified that the tape was only a temporary solution.

"Dakshineswar Suresh played doubles first; the tape was just to help him recover and support the shoes better. It was not about trying to conceal any sponsor."

Sunil Yajaman, Hon. Joint Secretary of the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association, also dismissed the speculation around sponsorship.

"DK had a problem with his shoe laces, they were a bit long and falling over. Hence, as a temporary measure, he had them taped."

Another source reaffirmed that the tape was used simply to prevent the laces from getting undone during play.

Not about sponsors

Sources close to the team have reiterated that the taped shoes were not linked to any attempt to hide a brand or a sponsorship issue.

It was a practical, short-term fix during a physically demanding tie in which Suresh featured in both the doubles and the decisive singles.

India will now face South Korea in the second round of the Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers in September.





With inputs from Rahul Kargal