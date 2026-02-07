Davis Cup 2026: Dhakshineswar Suresh downs world No 88 to keep India in hunt against Netherlands

Dhakshineswar Suresh registered a memorable 6-4, 7-5 win over world No 88 Jesper de Jong to help India level the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers tie at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Suresh, ranked 465 in the world, needed only an hour and 28 minutes to stun the higher-ranked opponent.

"I just wanted to go out there, give my best, and have a bit of fun," he said after the win.

"I had nothing to lose and I am happy that I played the way I wanted to," he added.

Thrust into the thick of action after the more experienced Sumit Nagal went down 0-6, 6-4, 3-6 against world No 162 Guy Den Ouden in the first singles match, Dhakshineswar Suresh started well.

"Mentally strong"

The lanky youngster held his serves comfortably in the early exchanges, before he broke in the tenth game to win the first set 6-4 much to the elation of the sizeable home crowd present in the stadium.

"He was very well prepared," his father, who was present in the crowd, told The Bridge. "He played his backhand very well and then converted his forehand winners.

"As usual, his serves were very good," he added with a chuckle.

The second set once again was a cat and mouse chase between the two players, before Dhakshineswar Suresh broke through in the 12th and final game to wrap up the match.

His win helped India equalise the tie at 1-1.





Having played in the US collegiate circuit, Dhakshineswar Suresh is now used to handling the pressure.

"He always had a good game even in the juniors, but mentally he wasn't this strong before," the father said.

"Nowadays with the experience of playing in college and ATP tournaments, he's very cool. He has developed his mental strength very much," he added.

"Top 20 material"

It wasn't just his father, who was impressed by Dhakshineswar Suresh's performance. The opponent's non-playing captain also heaped big praise on the youngster.

"His ranking is too low [for his caliber] and everybody knows that," said the Netherland's non-playing captain Paul Haarhuis after the result.

India's non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal also echoed the same sentiments.

"I think he is the next big thing in Indian tennis," Rajpal proclaimed in the press conference, with Dhakshineswar Suresh sitting beside him.

"He just needs to put a few things together, then he is a top-50, top-20 material," he added.

The Davis Cup 2026 qualifiers tie will continue tomorrow with Sriram Balaji and Yuki Bhambri set to take the court for the men's doubles match.

Dhakshineswar Suresh and Sumit Nagal will later be in action for the reverse singles tie.





With inputs from Rahul Kargal