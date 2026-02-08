Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Suresh stars as India upset Netherlands 3-2

India produced a dramatic home upset at the Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers, edging past the Netherlands 3-2 in a tense tie that concluded at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. The victory was driven by a standout performance from Dhakshineswar Suresh, who played a decisive role in all three of India’s winning rubbers.

With the tie level at 1-1 after the opening day, India struck first on Sunday in the doubles. Suresh partnered Yuki Bhambri in a surprise combination that paid off, as the Indian pair defeated the Dutch duo of Sander Arends and David Pel in a marathon encounter, winning 7-6, 3-6, 7-6.

The Netherlands, ranked sixth in the Davis Cup standings, responded through Jasper de Jong, who beat Sumit Nagal in the first reverse singles to level the tie at 2-2. That set up a decisive final singles match, with India turning again to Suresh.

Suresh delivers decisive singles win

Despite having already spent nearly three hours on court earlier in the day, the 25-year-old Suresh showed remarkable composure and resilience. He defeated Guy Den Ouden in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6, to secure India’s passage to the next round. Earlier in the tie, Suresh had also stunned de Jong, ranked inside the world’s top 100, in the opening-day singles.

India’s bold team selection in doubles, opting for Suresh over specialist options, proved to be a turning point in the contest. The win marked India’s first appearance in the Davis Cup Qualifiers since the competition format was revised in 2019.

With the victory, India advance to the second round of the Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers, where they will face the Republic of Korea in September. A win in that tie would see India progress to the Finals, as the team continues its pursuit of a first Davis Cup title after runner-up finishes in 1966, 1974 and 1987.