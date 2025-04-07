'Didn't expect to receive so much attention' – Maaya Rajeshwaran on new found fame

Maaya Rajeshwaran, 15, captivated the Indian tennis community with her stellar show at the 2025 Mumbai Open – a WTA 125 competition – earlier this year.

Having entered the tournament as a wildcard, Maaya stormed into the semi-finals, where she lost to eventual women's singles champion Jil Teichmann.

The run propelled Maaya, who started playing the sport when she was just 8 years old, to national fame. She also trains at the prestigious Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallora, Spain with a 100% scholarship.

Maaya's recent run of form meant that she has been named in the Indian team for the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1 matches in as a reserve. This is the first time that the teenager has been named in the senior Indian team.

In an exclusive conversation with The Bridge, Maaya Rajeshwaran opens up about her recent success, the fame it has brought her, and her expectations from the BJK Cup.

Excerpts:

This is the first time in the Indian team, what are your expectations?

I mean, I don't have expectations. It's my first time. I've been part of the junior teams many times before, but this is my first time on the women’s team and I am really excited to be a part of it.

Being on this team offers a lot of opportunities to learn from everyone. Since everyone has been on tour for quite a while, I believe it will be a valuable experience. Considering the conditions, I think we have a good chance to win.

How has your experience with the team been so far?

So far it's been very good. Everyone has been welcoming, especially since I'm the new member of the team. I feel they have treated me very well, and I'm really happy with how they interact with me. My parents are also pleased that I'm in a positive environment, especially with Vishal [Uppal] sir. He and the rest of the team have been working together for quite some time, and so far, my experience has been very good.

From a wild card to making the semifinals in Mumbai, you were impressive. Did you believe you would reach that far?

I believe my experience at the Mumbai tournament played a significant role, and ironically, it wasn't even part of my original plan. I'm really grateful for the opportunity, and my goal was simply to take it match by match.

Honestly, I didn't expect to receive so much attention for my performance in just one tournament. I noticed that when I first arrived, no one really recognised me, but I took it positively and as the matches went by it went in a positive direction.

Do you remember anything from the Mumbai event, the nerves? the emotion?

Since I was doing pretty well I didn't have pressure at all. As I said earlier, I gained so much attention and everyone really encouraged me in a good way. I think everyone expected me to compete well. Do your best out there. And I think I do play decent tennis under pressure.

How has it been in the Rafael Nadal Academy? Can you tell us about your interactions with Nadal?

Overall, it's been a great experience. I've been interacting with him and he did give small suggestions. He is very humble enough to come down and watch all the juniors play and help in any way possible. Also it's really nice to see that and it's very generous of him to do that.

If not tennis, what would Maaya be right now?

I don't even know if I would have been a sports person. I don't even know if I would have been an athlete, but if not an athlete, I would have done the business side for sure.