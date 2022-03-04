Tennis
Davis Cup, India vs Denmark, Day 1: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri win easily — Scores, Updates, Live Blog
After Day 1 of the India-Denmark Davis Cup tie, it is India with the 2-0 lead thanks to Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri.
The prestigious Davis Cup is back on home soil once more as India prepares to face off against Denmark in the World Group play-off tie at the Delhi Gymkhana Club over two days - March 4th and 5th, 2022.
India got off to a strong start in the tie against Denmark with Ramkumar Ramanathan setting the winning mood with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Christian Sigsgaard. After that, Yuki Bhambri kept the winning spree going as he tamed a tough Dane - Mikael Torpegaard to win 6-4, 6-4 and gave India a 2-0 lead in the Davis Cup tie.
- 4 March 2022 11:51 AM GMT
Thank you for joining us today!
It's been a pleasure covering Day 1 of the Davis Cup with India getting off to a dream start against Denmark, leading 2-0 in the tie.
We'll see you tomorrow as there will be some doubles action in store as well with Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan also coming out to play!
- 4 March 2022 8:38 AM GMT
Yuki Bhambri gets the WIN and India leads 2-0 in this Davis Cup tie!!!
Yuki Bhambri tames a tough Danish opponent and survives a couple of breaks to win the match and keep India in the 2-0 lead in this India vs Denmark Davis Cup tie!
Bhambri wins in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4!
- 4 March 2022 8:29 AM GMT
Thankfully, Yuki has one more break up so not too much to worry
Yuki Bhambri fails to serve it out in the first go as the errors pile and the Dane takes advantage of it.
- 4 March 2022 8:20 AM GMT
Yuki Bhambri moves ahead in fine shape as he leads 5-1!
The Dane looks like he has lost a lot of steam here as Bhambri puts a lot of pressure here.
Bhambri is just a game away now from victory.