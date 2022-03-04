Davis Cup, India vs Denmark, Day 1: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri win easily — Scores, Updates, Live Blog

The prestigious Davis Cup is back on home soil once more as India prepares to face off against Denmark in the World Group play-off tie at the Delhi Gymkhana Club over two days - March 4th and 5th, 2022.

India got off to a strong start in the tie against Denmark with Ramkumar Ramanathan setting the winning mood with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Christian Sigsgaard. After that, Yuki Bhambri kept the winning spree going as he tamed a tough Dane - Mikael Torpegaard to win 6-4, 6-4 and gave India a 2-0 lead in the Davis Cup tie.

