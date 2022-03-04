Log In
Tennis

Davis Cup, India vs Denmark, Day 1: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri win easily — Scores, Updates, Live Blog

After Day 1 of the India-Denmark Davis Cup tie, it is India with the 2-0 lead thanks to Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri will take charge of the singles on Day 1 of the India-Denmark Davis Cup tie
Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri will take charge of the singles on Day 1 of the India-Denmark Davis Cup tie (Source: Chenthil Mohan)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-03-04T17:21:41+05:30

The prestigious Davis Cup is back on home soil once more as India prepares to face off against Denmark in the World Group play-off tie at the Delhi Gymkhana Club over two days - March 4th and 5th, 2022.

India got off to a strong start in the tie against Denmark with Ramkumar Ramanathan setting the winning mood with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Christian Sigsgaard. After that, Yuki Bhambri kept the winning spree going as he tamed a tough Dane - Mikael Torpegaard to win 6-4, 6-4 and gave India a 2-0 lead in the Davis Cup tie.

Follow all updates LIVE:

Live Updates

