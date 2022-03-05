Davis Cup, India vs Denmark, Day 2: Rohan Bopanna-Divij Sharan win the tie 3-0 — Scores, Updates, Live Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge for the Davis Cup India vs Denmark World Group Play-Off tie from the Delhi Gymkhana Club.

India got off to the desired start against Denmark with both Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri winning the singles ties on Day 1 and giving India a 2-0 lead.

On Day 2, Rohan Bopanna-Divij Sharan wins a thriller against the Danes to give India the unbeatable 3-0 lead in this tie.

Here's the line-up:

Match 3 - Doubles: Rohan Bopanna (doubles ranking 32) and Divij Sharan (doubles ranking 142) defeated Frederik Nielsen (doubles ranking 98) and Mikael Torpegaard (doubles ranking 515)

Match 4 - Ramkumar Ramanathan (170) vs Johannes Ingildsen (785)

Match 5 - Yuki Bhambri (590) vs Christian Sigsgaard (824)

Follow all updates live: