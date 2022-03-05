Tennis
Davis Cup, India vs Denmark, Day 2: Rohan Bopanna-Divij Sharan win the tie 3-0 — Scores, Updates, Live Blog
India will look to continue with the winning momentum against Denmark on Day 2 of the Davis Cup tie at New Delhi. Catch all the action LIVE here.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge for the Davis Cup India vs Denmark World Group Play-Off tie from the Delhi Gymkhana Club.
India got off to the desired start against Denmark with both Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri winning the singles ties on Day 1 and giving India a 2-0 lead.
On Day 2, Rohan Bopanna-Divij Sharan wins a thriller against the Danes to give India the unbeatable 3-0 lead in this tie.
Here's the line-up:
Match 3 - Doubles: Rohan Bopanna (doubles ranking 32) and Divij Sharan (doubles ranking 142) defeated Frederik Nielsen (doubles ranking 98) and Mikael Torpegaard (doubles ranking 515)
Match 4 - Ramkumar Ramanathan (170) vs Johannes Ingildsen (785)
Match 5 - Yuki Bhambri (590) vs Christian Sigsgaard (824)
Follow all updates live:
Live Updates
- 5 March 2022 7:44 AM GMT
Thank you for joining us on this exciting live coverage of the Davis Cup!
It has been 2 days of really tense and exciting tennis action from the grounds of the Delhi Gymkhana Club as Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri and the pair of Rohan Bopanna-Divij Sharan ensured the win for India in the tie against Denmark!
Beautiful stuff from the Indians.
Thank you for joining us. Stay tuned to The Bridge for more updates on tennis!
- 5 March 2022 7:42 AM GMT
India has already won the tie 3-0!
India wins the tie against Denmark 3-0.
There will be 2 more dead rubber matches now with Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri. However, the scores of that won't matter as India wins this tie rather convincingly!
Good stuff from the Men in Blue as the win the Davis Cup Play-off!
- 5 March 2022 6:46 AM GMT
ROHAN BOPANNA-DIVIJ SHARAN SURVIVE A THRILLER AND WIN!!!!
Rohan Bopanna-Divij Sharan win a great thriller against the Danes in three sets after saving match points!
India goes to a 3-0 lead against Denmark in this Davis Cup tie!!! Well done, boys!
- 5 March 2022 6:43 AM GMT
Crazy stuff from Bops-Divij now!
Finish line in sight for India!