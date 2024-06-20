BRICS Games: Indian tennis teams bag bronze

The Indian men’s and women’s tennis teams won bronze medals at the ongoing BRICS games in Kazan, Russia on Wednesday.

After losing to hosts Russia in the semifinals, the Indian men's team comprising of Karan Singh and Chirag Duhan bounced back strongly to defeat Uzbekistan 2-0 in the bronze medal match.

Karan Singh made a remarkable comeback after losing the first set to claim the next two with ease to give India the lead.

Thereafter, Chirag Duhan won the first set in a tiebreaker and then secured the second set convincingly to assure India a bronze medal.

Joy for the women too

Vaishnavi Adkar and Akanksha Nitture of the women’s team mirrored the men’s performance, securing a 2-0 victory against Republika Srpska and ultimately claiming the bronze medal.

The Indian women had previously lost their semifinal fixture to Belarus.

Adkar quickly recovered after losing the first set in a tiebreaker to win back-to-back sets, putting India in the lead. Meanwhile, her compatriot Nitture achieved a straight-sets victory over her opponent.

From Kazan with Love: 🎾🇮🇳



Team India triumphs at the BRICS Games 2024 with a spectacular double Bronze victory! Both our Men's and Women's teams secured their place on the podium with Bronze. Congratulations to our champions for making India proud!#BRICS2024 #Tennis pic.twitter.com/YyoapYEfNO — All India Tennis Association (@AITA__Tennis) June 19, 2024

India's medal tally rises



With victories in Tennis, India's medal tally has now risen to 16 medals. The contingent, meanwhile, is currently placed in 7th position with 1 gold, 3 silvers, and 12 bronze medals, thanks primarily to exploits of India’s Wushu squad.

With three more days remaining to the games, India's medal tally is expected to rise even further.

Results - Tennis:



Men’s Bronze medal match

India bt Uzbekistan 2-0

Karan Singh bt Amir Milushev 3-6, 6-2, 6-4; Chirag Duhan bt Ilya Ignatov 7-6(5), 6-4

Women’s Bronze medal match



Republika Srpska lost to India 0-2

Sara Mikaca lost to Vaishnavi Adkar 7-6(5), 5-7, 2-6; Anastasija Ignatic lost to Akanksha Nitture 3-6,0-6.