BRICS Games 2024: India tastes success in Table Tennis and Wushu

At the ongoing 2024 BRICS Games in Kazan, Russia, India's medal haul continues to grow.

The latest was a bronze medal in the Men's Singles Table Tennis event with Fidel Rafeeque Snehit Suravajjula putting in a stellar show.

However, the spotlight belonged to India's Wushu team that delivered a spectacular performance by claiming a total of eight medals.

It's raining medals for 🇮🇳 at the #BRICS Games 2024 🇷🇺#Wushu



🇮🇳 is currently placed 7th in the overall standings with 14 medals including 1 🥇3 🥈& 10 🥉.

Lets meet our latest medallists:



Fidel Rafique Snehit secured a bronze medal in Table Tennis.



Wushu delight

Aparna secured the gold medal in Women's Sanda 48kg, dominating Yana Tratseuskaya of Belarus with a score of 1-0.



Meanwhile, Nitika Bansal (Women's Sanda 65kg), Sunil Singh Mayanglambam (Men's Sanda 56kg), and Surya Bhanu Partap Singh (Men's Sanda 65kg) picked up silver medals after falling short in their respective gold medal finals.

India's bronze medal haul in Wushu was equally impressive.

Jahanvi Mehra (Women's Sanda 56kg), Anuj (Men's Sanda 52kg), Vikrant (Men's Sanda 75kg), and Karanjeet (Men's Taolu-Taijiquan) all contributed to the team's success.



Karanjeet scored a solid 9.820 to secure his bronze medal in Men's Taolu-Taijiquan.

The BRICS Games

This is the 7th edition of the BRICS Games is being held in Kazan, Russia, from June 11 to 23, a multisport competition, organized annually by BRICS members (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa). Recently incorporated nations include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

The games feature 27 categories, including boxing, athletics, table tennis, sambo, wrestling, tennis, and wushu, among others.

This year's event is notable for the participation of approximately 60 invited nations in addition to the traditional BRICS members.