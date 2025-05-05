Tennis: Rohan Bopanna reclaims his India No 1 doubles ranking

Veteran Rohan Bopanna is back as India's No 1 tennis men's doubles player in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday.

The 45-year-old Bopanna is now ranked 33rd in the world, ahead of Yuki Bhambri, who has slipped down a place to the 35th spot.

This development comes after Bopanna's run into the Round of 16 at the Madrid Open ATP 1000 event last week with partner Ben Shelton.

Bhambri and his partner Robert Galloway had suffered a first round exit in the same tournament marred by a power outage in Madrid.

Courtesy his run into the Round of 16, Bopanna jumped a total of five places in the latest rankings.

Bopanna was India's highest doubles ranked for over five years since October 2019. Bhambri ended his 286-week long reign in March earlier this year.

Interestingly, Bhambri achieved the feat by beating Bopanna and Ivan Dodig of Croatia in the opening round of the 2025 Miami Open, partnering Nuno Borges.

Bhambri, has had a rapid rise in the doubles rankings over the last few months, despite playing with multiple partners at various events.

""Every time I go back home and my parents ask me what happened in the match, I just blame my partner," Bhambri had told The Bridge last month.

"That's what I enjoy about doubles. And if you win, it's because of how well you've played but if you lose, well, it's their fault," he added.