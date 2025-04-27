‘Half the Court, twice the fun’: Yuki Bhambri on his doubles life

"Every time I go back home and my parents ask me what happened in the match, I just blame my partner. That's what I enjoy about doubles. And if you win, it's because of how well you've played but if you lose, well, it's their fault."

Yuki Bhambri chuckles as he says this, a glint of mischief in his voice. It's this playful, unfiltered honesty that makes talking to him a delight – a reminder that tennis, with all its pressures and grinds, can still be fun.

In a candid conversation with The Bridge, Yuki, now India's top-ranked tennis men's doubles player at a career-best World No. 34, opened up about the challenges, transitions, and small victories that have marked his journey from being a promising singles player to a consistent force in the doubles arena.

A new chapter, a new high

"It's definitely a move in the right direction. Very different from what I've done all throughout my career playing singles to now moving to doubles. But it's been a very rewarding journey," Yuki said on the switch from singles to doubles.

The shift was not just about changing the format but embracing a new mindset. Doubles, as Yuki puts it, rewards consistency and his steady rise reflects that.

"It just shows that the performances have been there. It's still early into the season ,and a lot of major events are left to play for. Hopefully, I can keep moving forward and keep having success like this on the doubles circuit."

In overtaking veteran Rohan Bopanna to become India's top-ranked doubles player, Yuki has achieved a dream he once thought distant. But was it a specific goal when he committed to doubles?

"You always hope to do well. Every time you're on a tennis court, you try and do your best. Our Indian legends have set very high standards. That's always been a dream and a goal for me as well," he reflected.

"Being the top-ranked player in the country is nice, but the ultimate goal is to be one of the best in the world."

The mental leap

Yuki’s transition wasn’t as seamless as he initially imagined.

"When I started, I thought it would be more of an easier transition," he said.

"But it didn't pan out that way. Mentally, it’s very different. In singles, you rely only on yourself. In doubles, you have to find the right combination, understand your partner’s strengths and weaknesses, and play as a team."

However, this change has also been refreshing.

"At times, it's nice to have someone alongside – you're working half the court," he said with a laugh. "It's been a challenge, but one that I've truly enjoyed."

On the court, Yuki’s greatest asset has been his experience. "Having played a lot at a high level in singles, I think that gives me an edge, especially in bigger tournaments where many players haven't experienced that environment before," he explained.

As for weaknesses? He’s candid.

"Still a lot to work on at the net, the serve and return games. Being a singles player, you're stuck more at the baseline. Doubles needs quicker points –first or second shot tennis. It's been a work in progress, but I'm getting better."

When asked whether he prefers the baseline or the net, Yuki grinned, "At the net now, a lot more! Or at least on the side where I'm not facing the ball and watching my partner play. If he misses, I can always blame him."

It's said half in jest, but it’s a telling reflection of how Yuki has embraced the lighter side of doubles after years of battling it out alone on the singles court.

The art of teamwork

Over the past months, Yuki has had to adapt to different partners after his regular partner, Albano Olivetti, got injured.

"I've had to sort of play with different people every other week," he said.

"Just understanding their strengths and weaknesses and combining them with mine has been a good learning experience. It's helped me understand myself more as a doubles player."

But he is now looking forward to a more stable pairing with American Rob Galloway.

"At least for the next few events, hopefully for the rest of the year too," he shared. "Having a stable partner makes life easier. You know what he brings to the table, what you bring, and you learn together."

The occasional switch in partners does have its benefits, though.

"When you're a fresh pair, opponents don’t know what to expect. But at the same time, you also can't strategise much. In the long run, stability is what wins in doubles."

Speaking about Albano Olivetti, Yuki updated that the Frenchman is slowly getting back.

"He’s probably back now in Madrid," Yuki revealed. "But due to our rankings differences, we weren't able to enter the big Masters tournaments together. So now I’ve partnered with Rob, who's ranked similarly to me."

It’s a move dictated by pragmatism – the bigger the tournaments you can play, the better your shot at climbing the world rankings and making a mark.

Mentoring the Next Generation

In addition to his success on the court, Yuki has taken on the role of mentoring young tennis players at the RoundGlass Tennis Academy, alongside Aditya Sachdeva, the academy director and childhood coach of Yuki, since 2023. This responsibility, he explains, stems from a passion that has always been part of his journey.

"It’s a lot of experiences that I’ve had, a lot of time spent on the court, learning from my peers and former professionals. I’ve been fortunate to have that opportunity from a young age, and I’ve always tried to share what I’ve learned with the upcoming juniors."

However, for Yuki, this mentorship role isn't just about giving back—it's about addressing a larger issue in Indian tennis.

"In India, we’ve often lacked a structured way to guide aspiring professionals. We don’t have enough former players coming forward to share their experiences. If we did, I believe the younger generation would have a much clearer understanding of what it takes to become a professional player. There’s a lack of roadmap, and that’s something I’ve always felt was necessary."

Despite the challenges, Yuki remains optimistic about the future of Indian tennis. He points to the increasing talent in the men’s and women’s fields.

"We’ve seen tremendous success from the women’s side recently, and I believe the men’s juniors are also coming up strong. I think that with the right coaching, like what we have in Chandigarh and RoundGlass, we can see more players breaking into the top 100 and perhaps even the top 50, or even a Grand Slam champion one day."

For Yuki, the role of mentoring isn’t just about his legacy—it’s about empowering the next generation to realize their potential and reach heights he knows are possible.

Training, but make it Doubles

The switch from singles to doubles hasn’t just been mental; it’s physical too.

"In singles, you're building endurance, working on patient rallies from the baseline," Yuki explained. "In doubles, it's about the first two shots – a good serve, a good return. That dictates the point. It's more explosive.

"There's no breathing space in doubles. You lose 12 points, you're already facing a match tiebreak. You have to stay mentally sharp all the time. But physically, it's less taxing compared to singles with less side-to-side running," he added.

At 31, Yuki is writing a new chapter in his tennis career. There's no trace of regret about the shift but only excitement, a bit of mischief, and a lot of gratitude for the second wind he has found in doubles.

As the conversation winds down, Yuki’s relaxed attitude about doubles – where winning is team glory and losing can (jokingly) be blamed on the partner – seems a fitting metaphor for this phase of his life.

The game is still serious, but he’s learning to enjoy it in new ways.

And when he goes home after a tough match? Well, you already know who takes the blame.