Billie Jean King Cup: Shrivalli emerges as India's hero in Pune

Pune: There are moments in life when words fall short, and pride speaks louder than anything else. For B Rajashri, the Billie Jean King Cup here at the Balewadi Sports Complex was one such occasion.

As India earned a slot in the BJK Cup play-offs after half-a-decade, Rajshri's daughter Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty emerged as the country's biggest hero.

The 23-year-old Shrivalli went on a rampage, registering five wins in as many matches in the tournament dubbed as 'World Cup of Tennis.'

Even as the vociferous home crowd struggled to chant her name in a perfect rhythm at first, Shrivalli took down three higher ranked players in a span of five days.

The DJ, without missing a beat, played that famous song from the film Pushpa, each time she took to court.

"It [crowd support] was definitely going to be a boost," Rajshri told The Bridge just after her daughter took down South Korea's Park So-Hyun for her fifth and final win.









The 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 win was the toughest of the five for Shrivalli and the first time she trailed by a set in the campaign. It set the tone for India's win over South Korea in what was essentially a shoot-out between the two sides for a spot in the play-offs.

Hailing from Hyderabad – the same city which produced the legendary Sania Mirza – Shrivalli's introduction to tennis was almost by accident at the age of 11.

Armed with a powerful forehand right from the beginning, Shrivalli rose through the ranks. While there were setbacks along the way, especially at the age group level, she always found the required support from her family.

"We always encouraged her to play her natural game," said Rajshri.

Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty with parents BRN Prasad and B Rajashri (Photo credit: Global Indian)





But building self belief took Shrivalli some time. Vishal Uppal, the captain of the Indian team, played a crucial role as her mentor.

The breakthrough moment came when Shrivalli was crowned the women's singles national champion in 2023, putting her on the map.

In Pune, Shrivalli was unstoppable on her Billie Jean King Cup singles debut. Her big, booming serve was the talk of the town. She landed as many as 38 aces in the five matches – the highest in the tournament.

"It is yet to sink in that she is playing for India. She's doing good now," the mother beamed with pride.