Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania: Indian women make playoffs after five years

Team India confirmed their playoff berth in the Billie Jean King Cup 2025 after bagging second place at the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1. The hosts progressed to the next round after registering a 2-1 win against South Korea in their final tournament tie at the Mahalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Saturday in Pune.

India qualified for the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs after five years, the last one was in the 2020-21 edition. Along with the hosts, it was New Zealand that secured the top spot at the tournament organized by MSLTA in association with ITF, AITA, and PMDTA.

It was a dream debut at the Billie Jean King Cup for Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, as she maintained her unblemished record in the tournament. Playing against higher-ranked Sohyun Park, Shrivalli surrendered a hard-fought first set before taking charge to storm a comeback.

The youngster from Hyderabad registered her fifth consecutive win, sealing the deal with a scoreline of 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) in 2 hours and 52 minutes.

Heading into the second singles match with a one-nil lead for India, Sahaja Yamalapalli took centre court to play against Dayeon Back. The Indian player showed resolve and determination despite suffering an early setback in both sets.

Trailing 1-5 in the second set, Sahaja fought till the end but eventually fell short by a scoreline of 3-6, 4-6, in an hour and 45 minutes.

With all to play for and a playoff spot at stake, India’s vastly experienced doubles duo of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare stepped up when it mattered most, helping the team over the line against Sohyun Park and Dabin Kim.

The Indian duo held their nerve, making sure they complemented each other at the net and baseline, finding the right angles to help them secure a 6-4, 6-3 victory in an hour and 15 minutes.

The Indian team, sponsored by Suhana, will now move to the playoffs of the Billie Jean King Cup 2025 and will play alongside the best-performing teams from the 2025 Regional Group I events.

The Play-offs will be contested as groups of three teams, with the group winners advancing to the 2026 Qualifiers.

🚨 #News | India is back in the Billie Jean Cup Playoffs after a five year hiatus 🚨



👉The Indian women's team beat Korea 2-1 in the final group tie💐

👉Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare beat Korea's Kim & Park 6-4, 6-3 to hand India the tie💐#billiejeancup #tennis pic.twitter.com/NmVN15SnS2 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 12, 2025

Other Results:

Thailand 2-1 Chinese Taipei

Lanlana Tararudee (THA) bt Fang An Lin (TPE): 6-3, 6-3 (1h 19 mins)

Joanna Garland (TPE) bt Mananchaya Sawangkaew (THA): 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 (2h 31 mins)

Patcharin Cheapchandej and Peangtarn Plipuech (THA) beat Yi Tsen Cho and Fang An Lin (TPE): 6-1, 6-2 (1h 1min)

New Zealand 1-2 Hong Kong, China

Man Ying Maggie Ng (HGK) bt Sasha Situe (NZL): 6-2, 6-3 (1hr 23 mins)

Aishi Das (NZL) bt Eudice Chong: 2-6, 6-0, 6-4 (1h 42 mins)

Hong Yi Cody Wong and Eudice Chong (HKG) bt Aishi Das and Monique Barry (NZL): 6-0, 6-2