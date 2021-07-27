Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Table Tennis on Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics.

After the exceptional performance against Portuguese Tiago Apolonia yesterday, in Round 2, will 39-year-old Indian table tennis star, Achanta Sharath Kamal be able to tame Ma "The Dragon" Long and make the biggest upset of his entire career? Let's find out and keep our fingers crossed!



The reigning World and Olympic champion, Ma Long holds a 4-0 lead in their head to head. Toughest challenge for Sharath Kamal ahead - let's see if he can cause an impact here as the lone remaining Indian paddler at the Tokyo Olympics.

Follow all our LIVE updates here: