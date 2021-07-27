Table Tennis
Tokyo Olympics: Table Tennis LIVE Day 4, July 27 — Can Sharath Kamal bloom against Ma Long? — Updates, scores, results, blog
India's veteran paddler Sharath Kamal has the toughest challenge on his plate as he will have to take on the legendary Ma Long - the reigning Olympic champ.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Table Tennis on Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics.
After the exceptional performance against Portuguese Tiago Apolonia yesterday, in Round 2, will 39-year-old Indian table tennis star, Achanta Sharath Kamal be able to tame Ma "The Dragon" Long and make the biggest upset of his entire career? Let's find out and keep our fingers crossed!
The reigning World and Olympic champion, Ma Long holds a 4-0 lead in their head to head. Toughest challenge for Sharath Kamal ahead - let's see if he can cause an impact here as the lone remaining Indian paddler at the Tokyo Olympics.
Follow all our LIVE updates here:
Live Updates
- 27 July 2021 3:13 AM GMT
Know the opponent : Ma Long
Ma Long is considered to be the G.O.A.T in table tennis (greatest of all time) due to the fact that he has 3 Olympics Gold, 12 World Championship titles, and 9 World Cups attached to his name along with 2 silver medals and 6 bronze at World level tournaments.
Currently ranked 3rd in the world, he is nicknamed "The Dictator" and "The Dragon" Read further on today's match preview here
THIS. NEVER. GETS. OLD!! 🤯🤯🤯#PointOfTheCentury #WaybackWednesday #MaLong #FangBo #ITTFWorlds2015 pic.twitter.com/iH94NWkjBH— ITTF World (@ittfworld) September 4, 2019
- 27 July 2021 3:10 AM GMT
Match Day: An uphill task awaits Sharath Kamal in Round 3
Sharath Kamal did astoundingly well yesterday to brush aside the Portuguese challenge from Tiago Apolonia to become the first Indian man to reach Olympics Round 3 in Table Tennis
@sharathkamal1 wins the second round against T Apolonia in Men Singles and advances to Round 3 #TokyoOlympics— Table Tennis Federation of India (@ttfitweet) July 26, 2021
Watch his match Round 3 tomorrow at 6:30 am IST
#Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India #TableTennisIndia #TableTennis #sharathkamal
Tuesday, however, is an uphill battle, as Sharath takes on the "The Dragon himself" China's Ma Long