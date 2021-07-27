Top
INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Table Tennis

Tokyo Olympics: Table Tennis LIVE Day 4, July 27 — Can Sharath Kamal bloom against Ma Long? — Updates, scores, results, blog

India's veteran paddler Sharath Kamal has the toughest challenge on his plate as he will have to take on the legendary Ma Long - the reigning Olympic champ.

sharath kamal facing ma long table tennis india china
Sharath Kamal will face the reigning World and Olympic champion Ma Long (Source: Olympics Channel)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-07-27T08:43:03+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Table Tennis on Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics.

After the exceptional performance against Portuguese Tiago Apolonia yesterday, in Round 2, will 39-year-old Indian table tennis star, Achanta Sharath Kamal be able to tame Ma "The Dragon" Long and make the biggest upset of his entire career? Let's find out and keep our fingers crossed!

The reigning World and Olympic champion, Ma Long holds a 4-0 lead in their head to head. Toughest challenge for Sharath Kamal ahead - let's see if he can cause an impact here as the lone remaining Indian paddler at the Tokyo Olympics.

Follow all our LIVE updates here:

Live Updates

Tokyo Olympics Table Tennis Achanta Sharath Kamal Indian table tennis 
