Table Tennis
Tokyo Olympics: Table Tennis LIVE Day 1, July 24 — Sharath/Manika opens medal bid — Updates, score, results, blog
Touted as the medal favourites, Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra hope to make a mark in the Mixed Doubles event at the Tokyo Olympics.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Table Tennis on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Indian Table Tennis stars Sharath Kamal-Manika Batra will be looking to make a big impact in their Round of 16 clash in the Mixed Doubles event at the Tokyo Olympics. Pitted against the third seeded Chinese Taipei pair of Lin Yun-ju Cheng I-Ching, the 12th seeds from India - Sharath and Manika will have a tough job in their opening match.
Live Updates
- 24 July 2021 3:16 AM GMT
Chinese Taipei to serve
Manika receives the first service and gains the first point!
- 24 July 2021 3:14 AM GMT
Bleed Blue!
Both the teams are into the practice session.
- 24 July 2021 3:07 AM GMT
Their racquets are previously brought to the playing arena.
This is done to prevent exchange of racquets prior to the match.
- 24 July 2021 3:05 AM GMT
Manika and Sharath warm up for their match
Manika Batra was born 15 June 1995 is from Delhi, India and Sharath, born in born 12 July 1982, is from Tamil Nadu.
