Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Table Tennis

Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal-Manika Batra win mixed doubles quota at Tokyo Olympics

Achanta Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra sealed the Olympics berth in mixed doubles after beating World No. 8.

Sharath Kamal Manika Batra
X
By

Press Trust of India

Published: 20 March 2021 10:16 AM GMT

Star Indian pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra sealed the Olympics berth in mixed doubles table tennis after beating world No. 8 Korean Sang-Su Lee and Jihee Jneon 4-2 in the final of the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament here on Saturday.

The 2018 Asian Games bronze medallists staged a remarkable comeback after being two sets down to outwit the Korean pair 8-11 6-11 11-5 11-6 13-11 11-8 in a thrilling final. Sharath and Manika had already secured their singles berth on Thursday and will now also compete as a doubles pair at the delayed Tokyo Games, to be held from July 23 to August 8 this year.

On Friday, Sharath and Manika had defeated Singapore's Koen Pang Yew En and Lin Ye 4-2 in the semifinals to get to touching distance of making it to the showpiece. On Thursday, all the four Indian paddlers Sharath, Manika, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and Sutirtha Mukherjee had earned themselves singles qualification berths at the Tokyo Games.

While Sathiyan and Sutirtha emerged winners in their respective categories of the South Asian Group, Sharath and Manika sealed Tokyo berths by virtue of being the highest-ranked second-placed players.

Table Tennis Tokyo Olympics 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X