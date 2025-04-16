ITTF World Cup 2025: Sreeja Akula bows out in the group stage

Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula faced yet another early exit in the 2025 season as they bowed out from the group stage of the ITTF World Cup in Macao, China, on Wednesday.

Sreeja faced a disappointing 8-11, 6-11, 9-11, 8-11 loss in her final group match against the world no.13, Bernadette Szocs of Romania, whereas Manika lost 11-13, 8-11, 4-11, 12-10 to Bruna Takahashi of Brazil.

Sreeja, who started her campaign with a win against Australian paddler Constantina Psihogios, had a must-win encounter in this final group match.

But the Indian had a poor start to the match, losing the first two games.

It proved to be the final game in the coffin for Sreeja, who could not win the four-game match anymore, after conceding the opening two games.

Sreeja, though, kept fighting to salvage at least a draw from the match, displaying some good attacking shots.

But Szocs' cross-table interceptions and defensive blocks proved too hot to handle for the Indian, who lost 0-4.

#News | Sreeja Akula bows out of ITTF World Cup💔



She goes down 0-4 in straight games to a higher ranked Bernadette Szocs of Romania in her final group stage match☹️



This loss means Manika Batra is now the lone Indian standing in the competition👀#TableTennis #ITTFWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ztsivViVn1 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 16, 2025

Later, Manika Batra also exited from the competition, facing a defeat in her final group match against Bruna Takahashi of Brazil, finishing in second position in her group.

Much like Sreeja, Manika also had a critical situation at hand, where she needed at least a draw from the match to advance to the knockout rounds. But she lost the first three games and failed to progress further.