ITTF World Cup 2025 Live: Manika Batra in action, Sreeja Akula bows out - Blog, Scores, Updates

ITTF World Cup 2025 Live: Indian paddlers, Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra, will be in action for their final group stage match at the ITTF World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, on Wednesday.

Both the Indian paddlers started with a win in their opening fixture on Monday and will be hoping to continue the momentum in these final group matches, which are a virtual knockout for both Indian players.

Sreeja will be taking on the world no.13, Bernadette Szocs of Romania, whereas Mnaika is up against world no.23 Bruna Takahashi of Brazil. The winner of these matches will progressed to the quarterfinal.

Catch all the live updates here: