Table Tennis
ITTF World Cup 2025 Live: Manika Batra in action, Sreeja Akula bows out - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live action from the final day of the group stage action at the 2025 ITTF World Cup in Macao, China.
ITTF World Cup 2025 Live: Indian paddlers, Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra, will be in action for their final group stage match at the ITTF World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, on Wednesday.
Both the Indian paddlers started with a win in their opening fixture on Monday and will be hoping to continue the momentum in these final group matches, which are a virtual knockout for both Indian players.
Sreeja will be taking on the world no.13, Bernadette Szocs of Romania, whereas Mnaika is up against world no.23 Bruna Takahashi of Brazil. The winner of these matches will progressed to the quarterfinal.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 16 April 2025 10:25 AM GMT
A group Stage exit for Sreeja Akula
Sreeja, who had a must-win encounter in her final group match against world no.13 Szocs, lost the first two games, ending her quest for the first-ever knockout stage at the ITTF World Cup.
Szocs, despite confirming her place in the round of 16 after the first two games, didn't drop the pressure and complete a clean sweep in the match, and went into the next phase with an unbeaten streak.
Final Score: Sreeja Akula (IND) 8-11, 6-11, 9-11, 8-11 Bernadette Szocs (ROU)
- 16 April 2025 10:17 AM GMT
Sreeja fails to win a single game in this match, having a disappointing end to the competition.
Game-4: Sreeja Akula (IND) 8-11 Bernadette Szocs (ROU)
- 16 April 2025 10:10 AM GMT
Sreeja's errors continue as looking for a clean sweep in the match
Game-4: Sreeja Akula (IND) 1-4 Bernadette Szocs (ROU)
- 16 April 2025 10:08 AM GMT
A better fight in the third game from Sreeja, but Szocs wins the match
Game-3: Sreeja Akula (IND) 9-11 Bernadette Szocs (ROU)
- 16 April 2025 10:06 AM GMT
Both players will play the final two games, but it will not change their future at this tournament
Szocs has already confirmed her spot in the round of 16 and will treat these two games as practice games.
- 16 April 2025 10:03 AM GMT
Sreeja's return lands outside, ending her campaign at the tournament
Game-2: Sreeja Akula (IND) 6-11 Bernadette Szocs (ROU)
Sreeja went two games down against Szocs and now can't win the match, which is best of four, ending her campaign at the tournament.
- 16 April 2025 10:01 AM GMT
A brilliant defensive shot from Szocs to return Sreeja's smash gains four game points
Game-2: Sreeja Akula (IND) 6-10 Bernadette Szocs (ROU)
- 16 April 2025 10:00 AM GMT
An unlucky deflection from the net makes an easy kill for Szocs
Game-2: Sreeja Akula (IND) 5-7 Bernadette Szocs (ROU)
- 16 April 2025 9:58 AM GMT
Sreeja makes another unforced error as Szocs gains a good lead in the game
Game-2: Sreeja Akula (IND) 2-4 Bernadette Szocs (ROU)