ITTF World Cup 2025: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula start with wins

India's Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula had a winning start to their 2025 ITTF World Cup campaign in Macao on Monday.

Drawn in Group 16 of women's singles, Batra had a comfortable start as she took down a lower ranked Giret Maylis of France 4-0 in just 18 minutes.

Batra was dominating throughout, winning the match 11-1, 11-2, 11-6, 11-4 in straight games.

Meanwhile, Akula got the better off Australian Constantina Psihogios 3-1 in the women's singles Group 9.

Akula, too, was never in trouble as she won the first three sets 11-9, 11-4, 11-8 to seal the match before conceding the fourth 6-11 to wrap up the match in 24 minutes.

Both Akula and Batra have a match left in the Group stages. If they finish in top two of their respective groups, they will advance to the Round of 16 knockouts.

While Batra has to face Bruna Takahashi of Brazil next, Akula will have to go up against Bernadette Szocs of Romania.