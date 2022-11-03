Suhana/Yashaswini become World Number 1 U-19 pair

Suhana Saini and Yashaswini Ghorpade became the world number 1 in the girls' doubles category as per the latest released lists in ITTF Table Tennis youth ranking.

Earlier, the duo of Suhana Saini and Yashashwini Ghorpade clinched the U-19 girls' doubles title at the recently concluded 2002 WTT Youth Star Contender Doha. They defeated the pair from Romania 3-0 in straight games to clinch the title.

Meet your new WORLD NO. 1️⃣.



Suhana Saini climbs to the top spot in the Girls U-19 Doubles Pair world ranking.📈



A massive achievement and kudos to Suhana for achieving this career milestone. 🏓🇮🇳@Media_SAI @ttfitweet @IndiaSports @TweeTTDaily @WTTTGlobal#tabletennis pic.twitter.com/xoLey0LStB — Lakshya Sports (@lakshyasportsin) November 2, 2022

Apart from this, the girls competed in WTT Youth Contender in Cuenca in the month of August. Yashaswini Ghorpade came out as the best paddler in the U-19 girl's category and she overcame Suhana Saini in the semi-finals.

While Suhana couldn't win that U-19 tournament, she won the finals of the U-17 category making it the third youth title for her in the year.

Top ranked Indians in junior circuit

Suhana, 16 years old, and Yashaswini, 18 years old, are the only Indian pair in the top 30 in the Girls doubles category.

In the Girls doubles individuals rankings, Suhana is 3rd in the world and Yashaswini is 4th. In Girls Singles ranking, Yashaswini is 7th and Suhana is 11th.

In Mixed doubles too, it is Yashaswini who is the highest ranked Indian in the junior circuit. She is 4th in the individual rankings and along with Puerto Rico's Oscar Birriel.

Payas Jain is the highest ranked Indian in the Boys Rankings, at 11th spot in singles.