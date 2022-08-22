Yashaswini Ghorpade, Suhana Saini win titles at WTT Youth Contender Cuenca 2022

Yashaswini Ghorpade was amongst the young player from India to clinch the title at the ongoing WTT Youth Contender Cuenca 2022. She came out as the best paddler in the U-19 girls category after defeating Sally Moyland 3-1.

After a slow start to the final, top seeded Ghorpade got the momentum on her side to clinch her first title of the year.

In the semi-final, she had to overcome patriot Suhana Saini. While Saini couldn't advance to the U-19 final, she made her mark in the U-17 final. Interestingly, Saini's opponent in the final was Giulia Takahashi, who was defeated by Moyland in the other U-19 semi-final.

Hoping to forget U-19 semi-final woes, both Saini and Takahashi met in the U-17 girls final. In the end, the Indian came on top after defeating her opponent convincingly in a 3-0 win. This was Saini's third WTT Youth Series title this year.

In the U-13 girls event, it was another Indian in Hansini Mathan who won the title as top seed after doling out a 3-0 defeat to opponent Mariana Rodriguez.