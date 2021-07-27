Swimming
Tokyo Olympics: Swimming Day 5, July 28 – Another battle between Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus on the cards, Kristof Milak looking to break his World Record – Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming, Where to Watch
Ariarne Titmus and Katie Ledecky are expected to go head-to-head once again while Kristof Milak will be swimming to break his own World Record in the final
The battle between US and Australian swimmers Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus has been a special episode in the sport during the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Ledecky and Titmus have been far ahead of their competitors in their respective events and their game of one-upmanship has enthralled audiences. With Titmus dethroning Ledecky in Women's 400m Freestyle final, the latter would love to have revenge in the shorter 200m distance final.
Current World Record holder Kristof Milak is the favourite to win the gold in Men's 200m Butterfly. However, he would have one eye on Michael Phelps' Olympic record of 1:52.03. Katie Ledecky will also be swimming on her own in Women's 1500m Freestyle final where she holds all the records and odds.
The Great Britain team has been in surreal form and they will be firmly focused on defeating Australia, Italy, United States, and the Russian Olympic Committee in Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay.
Let's take a look at all the events scheduled in the morning session tomorrow:
Schedule and When to Watch:
Men's 100m Freestyle: Semi-Finals – 7:00 AM IST
Women's 200m Freestyle: Final – 7:11 AM IST
Men's 200m Butterfly: Final – 7:19 AM IST
Women's 200m Butterfly: Semi-Finals – 7:27 AM IST
Men's 200m Breaststroke: Semi-Final – 7:51 AM IST
Women's 200m Individual Medley: Final – 8:15 AM IST
Women's 1500m Freestyle: Final – 8:24 AM IST
Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay: Final – 8:56 AM IST
Live Streaming and Where to Watch:
Those living in India can catch all the live action on the Sony Sports Network. They will also be able to stream the events on Sony Liv provided that they have the subscription.
Here's a detailed list of the Tokyo Olympics broadcasters from around the world:
Japan – The Japan Consortium
USA – NBC Universal
UK – BBC, Eurosport
China – CCTV
Australia – Seven Network
Germany – ARD-ZDF
Brazil – Grupo Glodo, Bandsports
Spain – RTVE
Italy – RAI
France – Eurosport
South Africa – SABC
Singapore – Mediacorp