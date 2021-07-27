The battle between US and Australian swimmers Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus has been a special episode in the sport during the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Ledecky and Titmus have been far ahead of their competitors in their respective events and their game of one-upmanship has enthralled audiences. With Titmus dethroning Ledecky in Women's 400m Freestyle final, the latter would love to have revenge in the shorter 200m distance final.

Kristof Milak with the easiest looking 1:52.22 in the history of the 200m butterfly. — Kyle Sockwell (@kylesockwell) July 27, 2021

Current World Record holder Kristof Milak is the favourite to win the gold in Men's 200m Butterfly. However, he would have one eye on Michael Phelps' Olympic record of 1:52.03. Katie Ledecky will also be swimming on her own in Women's 1500m Freestyle final where she holds all the records and odds.



The Great Britain team has been in surreal form and they will be firmly focused on defeating Australia, Italy, United States, and the Russian Olympic Committee in Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay.

Let's take a look at all the events scheduled in the morning session tomorrow:

Schedule and When to Watch:

Men's 100m Freestyle: Semi-Finals – 7:00 AM IST

Women's 200m Freestyle: Final – 7:11 AM IST

Men's 200m Butterfly: Final – 7:19 AM IST

Women's 200m Butterfly: Semi-Finals – 7:27 AM IST

Men's 200m Breaststroke: Semi-Final – 7:51 AM IST

Women's 200m Individual Medley: Final – 8:15 AM IST

Women's 1500m Freestyle: Final – 8:24 AM IST

Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay: Final – 8:56 AM IST

Live Streaming and Where to Watch:

Those living in India can catch all the live action on the Sony Sports Network. They will also be able to stream the events on Sony Liv provided that they have the subscription.

Here's a detailed list of the Tokyo Olympics broadcasters from around the world:

Japan – The Japan Consortium

USA – NBC Universal

UK – BBC, Eurosport

China – CCTV

Australia – Seven Network

Germany – ARD-ZDF

Brazil – Grupo Glodo, Bandsports

Spain – RTVE

Italy – RAI

France – Eurosport

South Africa – SABC

Singapore – Mediacorp