Tokyo Olympics: Ariarne Titmus aka "Terminator" beats Katie Ledecky to 400m Freestyle gold

The Ledecky-Titmus matchup truly delivered with the Australian emerging as the victor in the end.

By

Saketh Ayyagari

Published: 26 July 2021 2:40 AM GMT

Ariarne Titmus won an enthralling final to claim the women's 400m freestyle gold in 3:56.69 at the Tokyo Olympics on Day 3.

The Australian held off the defending champion and her main rival Katie Ledecky (3:57.36) to add to her 2019 World Championship gold. Ledecky started strong, leading until the 300m mark before tiredness started to kick in. Meanwhile, Titmus went up a level in the final stretch to take the lead and never looked back, setting a new Oceania record in the process.


China's Bingjie Li set a new Asian record with 4:01.08 and won bronze. While she looked like a threat to the Ledecky-Titmus rivalry in the heats, the 19-year old never really threatened the top 2 in the finals.


