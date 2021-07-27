The Swimming Heats on Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics saw several interesting developments. US swimmers Caeleb Dressel and Regan Smith were impressive during their Heats and all the attention will be concentrated on them again in the upcoming decisive rounds.



Arno Kamminga and Izaac Stubblety-Cook were involved in an interesting battle during their 200m breaststroke Heats and we'll keep an eye on how they perform tomorrow in the Semi-Finals. Men's 800m Freestyle event was introduced to the Olympics for the first time today and Mykhailo Romanchuk set the Olympic Record in that event during the Heats. That record is expected to tumble in the upcoming rounds.

Caeleb Dressel finishes second fastest in Men's 100m Freestyle Heats

GOLD for USA! 🥇



Caeleb Dressel leads the U.S. to win the GOLD in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/w7cDe50yn7 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 26, 2021

Having won the gold with US Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay team earlier, Caeleb Dressel marked a celebratory return to the pool during the Heats of Men's 100m Freestyle. Still searching for his first individual Olympic gold medal, the World Champion finished second with a time of 47.73, behind Italy's Thomas Ceccon with a time of 47.71. Australia's Kyle Chalmers also finished strongly with 47.77.



Regan Smith and Hali Flickinger involved in action during the Women's 200m Butterfly Heats

All the swimmers in this event progressed to the semi-finals. [Source: Swimming World]

Bronze medalists in Women's 100m Backstroke and 400m Individual Medley Regan Smith and Hali Flickinger were both involved during the Heats of Women's 200m Butterfly. Smith finished with a time of 2:08.46, just marginally behind China's Yu Liyan. Hali Flickinger, meanwhile, won her heat with a time of 2:08.31.



There were only 16 competitors in the Heat after Katinka Hosszu pulled out. There wasn't much incentive left for the swimmers and all of them qualified for the semi-finals.

Battle between Arno Kamminga and Izaac Stubblety-Cook defines Men's 200m Breaststroke Heats

Zac Stubblety-Cook takes out Heat 4 of the 200m breaststroke with a time of 2:07.37, he touched the wall the same time as Arno Kamminga. Also the fastest time.



Matt Wilson touches fifth in the final heat in 2:09.29. Qualifies 10th fastest for the semis. #Tokyo2020 #Swimming — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) July 27, 2021

Arno Kamminga held on to the lead for much of the distance in Men's 200m Breaststroke. Unfazed by the challenge and the lead that Kamminga had taken, Stubblety-Cook continued to hold back and conserve himself and in the very last moment, he hit top gear to surprise Kamminga. The duo was tied at the top of the results during the Heat with a time of 2:07.37. Finland's Matti Mattson finished third.



Great Britain reign supreme in Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats

The Great Britain Relay Team was very impressive during the Heats [Source: Swimming.org]

Great Britain were levels above their opposition during the heats of Men's 4x200m Freestyle. They defeated both Australia and United States of America during their own Heat and also beat the time set by Italy and Russian Olympic Committee in Round 1.



Mykhailo Romanchuk sets the first Olympic Record in the newly inducted Men's 800m Freestyle

Ukrainian swimmer Mykhailo Romanchuk just set a new national and Olympic record in the 800-meter freestyle – 7:41,28 minutes.



Him and another Ukrainian swimmer, Sergiy Frolov (who came 4th), will compete in the finals on July 29. #Olympics #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/JWhLhHa0CN — Anastasiia Lapatina (@lapatina_) July 27, 2021