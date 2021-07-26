Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Swimming
Tokyo Olympics: USA defend 4x100 Freestyle Relay crown
Team USA, led by Caeleb Dressel, shrugged off Italy to continue their dominance in the event.
Team USA proved too strong for the rest of the competition as they defended their men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay crown in 3:08.97.
The top seed from the heats, Team Italy, fell short in the end and settled for second place with 3:10.11. Team Australia finished in third with 3:10.22 and took home the bronze.
Caeleb Dressel joined the Team USA ranks for the final, after sitting out of the heats. The 24-year old, a part of the 2016 gold-winning team as well, flew out of the blocks and swam the first leg in just 47.26s, setting the tone for a resounding victory.
The relay final was the last gold medal event of the day in swimming at the Tokyo Olympics.
