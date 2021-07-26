Tokyo Olympics: USA defend 4x100 Freestyle Relay crown

Team USA proved too strong for the rest of the competition as they defended their men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay crown in 3:08.97.

The top seed from the heats, Team Italy, fell short in the end and settled for second place with 3:10.11. Team Australia finished in third with 3:10.22 and took home the bronze.





Caeleb Dressel joined the Team USA ranks for the final, after sitting out of the heats. The 24-year old, a part of the 2016 gold-winning team as well, flew out of the blocks and swam the first leg in just 47.26s, setting the tone for a resounding victory.



The relay final was the last gold medal event of the day in swimming at the Tokyo Olympics.