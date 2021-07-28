Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus flung herself into the limelight after dethroning the great Katie Ledecky in Women's 400m Freestyle at Tokyo 2020. The Terminator, as she's often called, cut off a major deficit to go toe-to-toe with Ledecky and then beat her in the very last moment.



As a result, the Titmus vs Ledecky rivalry had everyone's attention and on Day 5, it has provided us with another epic battle.

Ariarne Titmus has the last laugh once again

At the 150m mark of the event, Titmus was languishing in third place with Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey in the lead. Once again, she put on the after-burners to produce a stunning final lap, and not only did she win gold again, she also set a new Olympic record in Women's 200m Freestyle with a time of 1:53.50.



Haughey and Penny Oleksiak from Canada finished on the podium. US swimmer Katie Ledecky finished fifth – a disappointing result for the Olympic defending champion. Meanwhile, Titmus becomes only the first Australian woman since Shane Gould at the 1972 Munich Games to complete the 200-400 double.

Kristof Milak outdoes Michael Phelps' Record in Men's Butterfly

Hungarian Swimmer Kristof Milak beat Michael Phelps' Olympic Record to win gold in Men's 200m Butterfly [Source: Reuters]

In the Men's 200m Butterfly, Kristof Milak was all on his own with the only real challenge in front of him being breaking his own World Record. However, a pre-match equipment malfunction had thrown him off before the race.



Despite the setback, Milak broke the legendary Michael Phelps' Olympic Record in the event with a time of 1:51.25. The Baltimore Bullet had set a time of 1:52.03 at Beijing 2008. Milak had also crushed the World Record of the most decorated Olympian of all time. He now holds the four fastest times in the history of the event!

Yui Ohashi delights her home crowd once again

Japan's Yui Ohashi SWEEPS the IM events!



On her home turf, she captures gold in both the women's 200m and 400m individual medleys 🏅🏅 pic.twitter.com/B69qakqyHI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 28, 2021

Japan's Yui Ohashi won the gold medal in Women's 200m Individual Medley in front of her home crowd. This was her second gold following the win in Women's 400m Individual Medley a few days ago.



Ohashi and Alex Walsh of the USA were neck and neck until the very end where Ohashi depleted her last reserves and dragged herself to the gold medal. Finishing with a time of 2:08.50, this was her second gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass of the USA won silver and bronze respectively.

1500m Freestyle is the Katie Ledecky event

US swimming star Katie Ledecky has had a massively disappointing Tokyo Olympics campaign so far. She lost both her individual battles against Ariarne Titmus and couldn't even finish on the podium in Women's 200m Freestyle earlier in the day.



However, she put all of it behind her to script history in Women's 1500m Freestyle. The newly inducted event saw Katie Ledecky being the first Olympic champion with a time of 15:37.34. Ledecky holds all of the 15 fastest times in the event.

Team Great Britain a class apart

Not only did Team Great Britain win gold with a dominant performance, they were also a whisker away from crushing the World Record [Source: Team GB Twitter]

The Great Britain team blew away their opponents in the Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay. Not only did they win their first 4x200m Freestyle Relay for the first time since 1908, they also finished just short of the World Record in this event with a time of 6:58.58.



The 200m gold medalist Tom Dean began proceedings for the team and gave them an early lead. James Guy and Matthew Richards cemented their strong position during the middle legs while silver medalist at Tokyo 2020, Duncan Scott completed the anchor leg to mark a historic win!

The failure of the United States to land on the podium in the relay is a major upset. They had won the event at every Olympics since Sydney 2000 but finished fourth on this occasion.

The exclusion of Caeleb Dressel caused plenty of controversy and this was the first time that the US failed to win a medal in the event except the 1980 Moscow Games which it had boycotted.