Swimming
Danish Open Swimming: Sajan Prakash clinches gold, Vedaant Madhavan bags silver
Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash and Vedaant Madhavan started their campaign at the Danish Open 2022 on a rousing note as they won a gold and a silver, respectively, on the opening day of the swimming championships.
Veteran swimmer and 2-time Olympian Sajan Prakash took home the gold medal in the 200m Butterfly event, clocking a time of 1:59:27. Prakash's personal best stands at 1:56:38, otherwise.
On the other hand, Indian actor R. Madhavan's son, Vedaant Madhavan also got off to a fantastic start at the Danish Open 2022 and won the silver medal in the 1500m Freestyle swimming event and even clocked a personal best of 15:57:86 to clinch the silver metal.
The Danish Open 2022 is being held in Copenhagen from 15th to 19th of April and will see the Indian contingent comprising Sajan Prakash, Vedaant Madhavan, Shakthi Balakrishna and Tanish George take part in a number of events, keeping medal chances very much favourable for the Indians.