R Madhavan's son Vedaant wins 7 medals at Junior National Swimming Championships

Indian actor R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan won a whopping seven medals at the recently concluded 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships 2021 in Bengaluru at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre.



Representing Maharashtra, Vedaant picked up silver medals in 800m freestyle swimming, 1500 freestyle swimming , 4x100 freestyle relay and 4x200 freestyle relay. Whereas, he won bronze in 100m freestyle swimming, 200m freestyle swimming and 400m freestyle swimming.

The 16-year-old swimmer finished with four silver and three bronze medals in the competition.





Karnataka was adjudged the team champion in both the boys' and girls' categories, across groups.



Earlier in March, Vedaant did his father proud by winning bronze for India at the Latvian Open Swimming Champion event. Madhavan, the proud father, shared the news on social media along with pictures.



Sharing a picture on Instagram, Madhavan wrote, "So very happy and proud of the Indian contingent that won one gold and 2 bronze at the Latvian open qualifiers. Congratulations @sajanprakash for making the Olympic B cut bro.. god bless you with huge victories. Congratulations @tanishgeorge and @vedaant_madhavan for getting the bronze for India. so so proud of you boys .. you won despite competing with way older and stronger swimmers .. wow And a huge grateful shout out to Pradeep Sir, Peter sir, Satish sir and Murgesh sir and @ansadxb for being the force behind Vedaant and his friends."



