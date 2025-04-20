Squash: Veer Chotrani, Anahat Singh qualify for World Championships

India’s Veer Chotrani and Anahat Singh won their respective finals at the PSA World Championships Qualifying Event - Asia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sunday.

The second-seeded Chotrani prevailed 3-0 (11-3, 11-4, 11-8) against third seed Ameeshenraj Chandaran of Malaysia, while 17-year-old Anahat, seeded fifth, beat Hong Kong's China’s Toby Tse 3-1 (11-4, 9-11, 11-2, 11-8) in the summit clash.

By virtue of their win, both Veer and Anahat have confirmed their quota place for the 2025 World Championships scheduled in Chicago from May 9-17.

Anahat became the first Indian to qualify in women’s singles in two years while Veer will be making his debut at the World Championships.

Veer will join Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthilkumar and Ramit Tandon in the men’s singles main draw. On the other hand, Anahat will be the lone Indian woman in action at the World Championships.

Anahat, in fact, is only the second Indian woman to qualify for the PSA World Championships over the last six years after Joshna Chinappa.

Among the other Indians in contention at the Qualification event, Akanksha Salunkhe lost out in the semi-finals whereas Tanvi Khanna had bowed out in the quarter-finals after taking down the women's singles top seed in the first round.