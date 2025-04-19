World Squash C'ships Qualifier: Anahat Singh, Veer Chotrani advance to final

Indian youngsters Anahat Singh and Veer Chotrani continued their excellent run at the PSA World Squash Championships Asian Qualifier to reach their respective finals in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday.

Anahat maintained her dominating display at the tournament and registered yet another 11-2, 11-7, 11-6 straight games win against Helen Tang of Hong Kong in jut 21 minutes.

This was the fifth meeting between the two players but Helen is yet to find an answer for Anahat, having lost all the five head-to-head matches to against the Indian.

Anahat will now take on another Hong Kong player, Toby Tse, in the final.

Toby confirmed a place in the final after overcoming a stiff challenge from another Indian player and second-seeded Akanksha Salunkhe.

Salunkhe lost out 3-11, 10-12, 12-10, 8-11 in a closely fought match.

The winner of the final will confirm a quota place for the 2025 World Championships.

If Anahat wins, she will become the first Indian to qualify for the PSA World Championships in women's singles in two years.

#News | Anahat Singh blanks Helen Tang 3-0🔥



The 17-year-old is through to the women's singles final of PSA World C'ships Qualifying event - Asia with an 11-2, 11-6, 11-7 win👏



Anahat is just a win away from her first World C'ships😍#Squash pic.twitter.com/cruFWqaMy4 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 19, 2025

Veer one win away from World C'ships debut

Meanwhile, Veer Chotrani has also advanced to the final of the men's singles category and is just one win away from his maiden appearance at the World Championships.

The second-seeded Veer took a tight 11-7, 11-6, 7-11, 11-4 win against the eighth-seeded Hong Kong player Chi Him Wong in 37 minutes.

He will now take on the winner of the semi-final matchup between Ameeshenraj Chandran of Malaysia and Muhammad Asiam Khan of Pakistan in the final on Sunday.

Veer will be hoping to secure a quota for his maiden Championships and join three other Indians, Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthilkumar, and Ramit Tandon, in the men's singles main draw.