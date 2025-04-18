Squash
Anahat Singh, Veer Chotrani enter semifinals of World Squash Championship Qualifiers
Meanwhile, Tanvi Khanna exited in the quarters.
India's top squash talents Anahat Singh and Veer Chotrani stormed into the semifinals of the World Championship Qualifying Event (Asia), keeping their hopes alive for a berth at the upcoming World Championships in Chicago.
Young sensation Anahat Singh cruised to a straight-games victory over Japan's Akari Midorikawa, winning 11-1, 11-7, 11-5 in just 19 minutes in her quarterfinal clash. The win places her comfortably in the final four as she eyes a spot in the prestigious global event.
Meanwhile, Veer Chotrani, the second seed in the men’s draw, pulled off a gritty comeback to overcome Malaysia’s Mohammad Syafia Kamal. After dropping the opening game, Chotrani rallied to win 9-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-7 and seal his semifinal spot.
It wasn’t all good news for India, though. Tanvi Khanna, who had earlier pulled off a major upset by defeating top seed N. Ching Cheng of Hong Kong, fell short in her quarterfinal against Helen Tang. Despite a spirited fight, Khanna lost 5-11, 6-11, 12-10, 9-11 to bow out of the competition.
The winners of the tournament will secure direct entry into the World Championships in Chicago, scheduled from May 9 to 17.