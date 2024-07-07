Abhay Singh shines at Asian Squash C'ships, wins men's and mixed doubles titles

Abhay Singh shone at the WCE Asian Squash Men's Doubles Championship as he won the men's and mixed doubles titles at Arena Emas in Johor, Malaysia.

Abhay first paired up with Velavan Senthilkumar to emerge victorious in the men's doubles final when they defeated the Malaysian pair of Ong Sai Hung and Syafiq Kamal.

Abhay and Velavan won the men's doubles final in straight games (11-4 and 11-5).



The top seeds of the tournament, Abhay and Velavan showcased their dominance by winning the championship without dropping a single game.

They advanced smoothly through the group stage, defeating teams from Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

In the semifinal, they overcame the Japanese duo of Tomotaka Endo and Naoki Hayashi in just 23 minutes, with scores of 11-9, 11-2.

Abhay-Joshna win mixed doubles title

Abhay Singh also shone in the mixed doubles event, partnering with Joshna Chinappa.

The duo claimed the mixed doubles title by defeating Hong Kong's Tong Tsz Wing and Tang Ming Hong in a thrilling three-game match. The final scores were 11-8, 10-11, 11-5.

In the semifinals, Abhay and Joshana faced a challenging match against Hong Kong's Cheng Nga Ching and Lai Cheuk Nam Matthew.



They emerged victorious in a closely contested battle, winning the match 11-8, 11-10.