Asian Squash Double C'ships: Abhay qualifies for finals in doubles events

Abhay Singh progressed to the finals in both men's and mixed doubles categories with his partners Velavan Senthilkumar and Joshna Chinappa, respectively, at the Asian Squash Doubles Championships in Malaysia on Saturday.

He showed no signs of fatigue despite playing two tough semifinal matches within just two hours, winning both in straight games.

The top-seeded pairing of Abhay and Velavan started the day on a high note, defeating the swift Japanese pairing of Endo Tomotaka and Naoki Hayashi (11-9, 11-2) in the men's doubles semifinals.

The young Indian duo had a tricky start in the first game, but once they gained momentum, they didn't concede any easy points and dominated the second game to finish the match.

They will now face a tough opponent in the final against the host pairing of Ong Sai Hung and Syafiq Kamal tomorrow.

Double Delight for Abhay

Abhay continued his run by pairing up with the experienced Indian star, Joshna Chinappa, to secure a place in his second final of the event. They achieved a close 11-8, 11-10 win in the mixed doubles semifinals.

Their opponents, the tough Hong Kong pairing of Cheng Nga Ching and Lai Cheuk Nam Matthew, saved two match points in the second game but ultimately missed the final opportunity, settling for the bronze medal.

The Indians will now face another Hong Kong pairing, Tong Tsz Wing and Tang Ming Hong, in the title clash on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's doubles pairing of Rathika Suthanthira Seelan and Pooja Arthi Raghu exited the tournament after finishing third in Pool B, with only two wins out of four matches.