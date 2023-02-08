Designed for a classy and sporty look, say hello to the New York Collection by TRYB

After an initial launch of sports innerwear by TRYB, the brand is now expanding into their 3rd collection of sports innerwear for men. With 9 styles across 3 collections, TRYB is an aspirational and community- oriented brand that combines both fashion and function.

TRYB strikes the likes of men in the age group of 18-45 years and is marketed across 3 collections namely – Activ, Pro and the New York collection. While the Active Wear collection is designed for everyday athletes with briefs, square cut and H-trunk, the Pro -line collection comprises of the short boxer, square cut and compression and is for men who are more inclined in sports/fitness.

The New York collection is available across 3 styles – Liquid, Energizer and Platinum. The use of superior and appropriate fabric (polyster and Kooltex spandex), nylon mesh contemporary designs and colours and the use of a soft waistband (micro- filamented elastic) that prevents itches and cuts makes owning a TRYB innerwear flaunt worthy and distinguishable.

Talking on the launch for the New York collection, Sridharan Jayabal and Vikranth Reddy co-founders of TRYB who have over 15 years of experience in the underwear industry was stating how for the New York collection TRYB was experimenting with the colours and styles a little bit to offer the customers something that's not available in the market.

Sridharan Jayabal mentioned "The pilot launch was meant to test the proof of concept, so we let the fabric and garment be the hero. We made it more premium this time incorporating a look that's both classy and sporty."

Vikranth said, "With the new collection we stretched our boundaries a little and incorporated more elements into the product and went bolder on the colours this time. We also used a newer technology on the stitching and went for a stronger stitch this time around which allows the user more comfort while keeping the garment durable."

The rising popularity of sports and fitness aling with preference for comfortable innerwear is a key growth driver of the underwear industry. Innerwear is a high growth category within the apparel industry and the Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the men's underwear market was valued at USD 30.73 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 50.67 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.45%.

About TRYB: Conceptualised in Aug 2022, TRYB is an athletic innerwear brand for men that was engineered for professional sportsmen who pursue a dynamic and active lifestyle. Born from a love for sports and a dream to create distinctive products in the garment industry, TRYB positions itself as a lifestyle brand that is community oriented, edgy and contemporary. TRYB is for the man of today who practices sports, pursues fitness and leads a physically active lifestyle.

TRYB's products are a unique blend of nylon-spandex with DRYTEK and 36Tx weave. Their wicking properties absorb sweat keeping you dry, and stretch with you as you're on the move.

So, at its very core, TRYB's promise is simple - Whether you're a professional or an amateur is secondary - We see your passion, drive and obsession with pushing yourself to be faster, stronger and better. Hence wherever you are in your fitness journey, whatever movement, strength, and dedication means to you, TRYB innerwear has got your back.

TRYB is available for sale on the online market places namely Amazon , Myntra and Tata CliQ. Orders can also be placed on the website - https://trybwear.com/