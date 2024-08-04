Technosport - Redefining Activewear Market with Technology and Innovative Fabrics



Bangalore-based sportswear brand Technosport is redefining India’s fashion market with groundbreaking innovations. The brand's in-house R&D team has developed the Cotflex and TS flexi fabric, blending cutting-edge textile engineering to provide unparalleled comfort and performance.



With no other domestic fashion brand matching this level of technological advancement, Technosport promises to be a huge step forward in activewear brands.

Cotflex is a unique fabric that combines advanced technology with a unique blend of yarns that promises comfort. The fabric combines a full double UV protection yarn with a mechanical stretch component yarn. That’s how the cotton-like feel is achieved. However, unlike cotton, the fabric is extremely lightweight and anti-static, so it falls perfectly on the body, without restricting movement.

Additionally, it comes with the flexibility of four-way stretch and memory function, thus maintaining the activewear becomes very easy. Designed to absorb sweat and dry quickly, the fabric is perfect for intense workout sessions or even regular wear.



Complementing Cotflex is TS Flexi, a versatile fabric that strikes the perfect balance of lightweight comfort with durability. The fabric stretches in two directions and comes with anti-microbial technology that inhibits microbial growth, hence keeping the clothes fresh and clean for a longer run.





Both fabrics come with quick-drying technology that absorbs sweat and keeps the wearer dry and clean. They also come with UPF50+ protection, safeguarding the skin from harmful UV rays without compromising style or performance.



Technosport’s commitment to research and development is evident in these two fabrics. By blending advanced technologies with a deep understanding of consumer needs, it is poised to become a leader in the apparel industry. Technosport with their quality fabrics continuously strives to set a standard in the activewear industry of India.