Powering Performance: This is how smart athletes make data-driven decisions

Real-time tracking of an athlete's development is now possible because of technological revolution. Wearable sensors, SMART clothes, and biometric trackers may identify several types of products. Athletes may get customized training regimens and schedules that are catered to their unique requirements and objectives thanks to training applications and internet resources.

HyperLab was established in 2021, and with its flagship product, Helios, they are quickly changing the sports training industry. As per the motto of HyperLab, modern sports technology should be available to anyone. It is a movement rather than an exclusive club.

“Hyperlab is one thing that we wanted to do as we wanted to combine Sports and Technology after looking at all the technological products”, mentioned Hitarth Parikh, Founder & CEO of HyperLab, in an Exclusive conversation with our Founder, Arshi Yasin.

They aimed to use top-notch sports technology for optimal performance with customizable workouts and precise analytics to track progress. In the realm of technology, strength is akin to the parameter of physical sports, while reflexes and agility form the other two parameters.

“Through HyperLab, I think we have access to all the places where we were lagging to create a good sports academy”, says Hitarth.

Hitarth also talked about the products in the domain of tech and domain sports. Sports identities can improve reflexes and monitor them through this device while working on an athlete’s agility.

He mentioned, “If we don't bring the cost down, no one is going to buy the product. It would be something happening in the Western countries- the cost of the product is so high, they can sell it there, but not in India”.

Open-source sports technology projects provide accessible and affordable alternatives to expensive proprietary products. Low-cost sports tech solutions are often the result of collaborations between hackers, tech enthusiasts, and athletes on do-it-yourself projects. Though pricing is an important consideration, it is equally important to consider the economic value proposition and potential benefits of sports technology. By purchasing the right tools and resources, athletes can improve their performance, prevent injuries, and achieve their objectives more successfully, which will result in a good return on investment.

On the other hand, Hardware is the main pillar of HyperLab and they are planning to provide it on subscription within one or two years. This will help to sell products for sports, and gyms where they can have a good amount of margin. It took around 2.5 years to make a PVC pipe Proto to HyperLab product and right now they are in the stage of manufacturing itself.

Fund security is one of the important factors in connecting technology and sports. It can only come when they have patentable things. The innovative products are approved for a system patent, which is basically to monitor how the product is working. In HyperLab they do Innovative novel research, and whenever they file a patent, they don't get a rejection. Some innovative products are laser dot and actuators with motors, and they are synced with IP for tracking and monitoring.

“When we went to all the coaches and athletes, they were like you're doing super good. Complete your product, do manufacturing, do production and you'll be able to sell across the globe but not India”, Parikh shared his experience.

After Shark Tank India, it boosted the manufacturing process of HyperLab. The people were not aware of the reflexes and agility of the products of HyperLab and not aware of the product like Helios. Shark Tank, India helped them to create and spread awareness to the customers and the users. In terms of the leadership at HyperLab, the team grew and expanded in different orientations.

Bringing the cost down was important as athletes from India are going to buy the product. It would be something similar to what is happening in the Western countries enhancing the qualities of athletes. Also, where the cost of the product is high they can sell it over there but not in India. To capture India, they have to cut the cost very down and make it affordable as per the requirements.

At the end of the interview, Hitarth mentioned that HyperLab is super ready to cater to the mass in the sports market. The discussion concludes that technology has created new opportunities and boundaries, from improving sports performance to transforming fan interaction. Looking ahead, it's evident that the mutually beneficial link between sports and technology will only get stronger, presenting innovative, expanding, and immersive experiences for players, teams, and spectators alike. Moreover, cost reduction for the Indian sports market is important to provide access to the maximum number of athletes. Thus, HyperLab is integrating its business plan to compete with international targets.

To watch the whole conversation, visit here.