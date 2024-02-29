Tennis Legend Mahesh Bhupathi appointed CEO of SG Sports

Legendary Indian tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of SG Sports and Entertainment (SGSE), the sports and entertainment arm of APL Apollo Tubes on Thursday.

Awarded the Padma Shri back in 2001, Mahesh Bhupathi is one of the most decorated tennis players in India with a career spanning over two decades that includes a passion for both sport and business.



As the CEO of SGSE, Mahesh Bhupathi will be responsible for handling the overarching strategic direction and growth initiatives of the business. With a forward-looking approach, Bhupathi aims to leverage emerging technologies to help build IP as well as enhance fan and consumer engagement.

Furthermore, he will look at establishing key partnerships to create a supportive ecosystem that can marry Sport and Entertainment under the same IP.

Embracing the new beginning, Mahesh Bhupathi, Chief Executive Officer, of SG Sports and Entertainment, said, “I have always had a clear vision of building a comprehensive and sustainable sports and entertainment ecosystem. Now with the support of the APL Apollo group, I feel this is the perfect opportunity to do so. I am excited about this new role and am looking forward to bringing the network I have built to make it happen.”



Throughout his career, Mahesh Bhupathi has secured an impressive 52 titles on the ATP tour, including multiple Grand Slam victories. He has also achieved historic tennis milestones, clinching doubles titles at prestigious tournaments like the French Open and Wimbledon. Beyond his famed tennis career, he has been actively pursuing his entrepreneurial spirit by founding Globosport, India's first talent management firm, in 2002.

Talking about the appointment, Mr. Rohan Gupta, Founder, of SG Sports, and Entertainment, said, “We are proud to have someone of Mahesh’s calibre come on board as CEO of SGSE, one of the foremost sporting icons of the nation who during his playing days helped enhance the reputation of Indian tennis on the global stage."

SG Sports owns SG Bengaluru Mavericks in the Tennis Premier League, SG Kites in the World Tennis League, SG Speed Racers in the Supercross League, and SG Alpine Warriors in the Global Chess League.