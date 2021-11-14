Sports Market
Indian sportspersons line up to announce their own NFTs
If you are a close follower of the financial world, there is a high probability that you must know or have heard about this rising phenomenon called NFTs.
NFTs or Non-Fungible Token is unique and non-interchangeable data stored on a digital ledger. At its core, NFT uses blockchain technology to establish a valid proof of ownership of otherwise easily reproducible items like photographs, videos etc.
With the popularity of NFTs increasing with each passing day, a lot of Indian sportspersons have come forward to announce the release of their own NFTs. Here, we take a look at the Indian sports stars, whose NFTs you can buy from the market.
Dinesh Karthik
The Indian wicket-keeper batsman, Dinesh Karthik, was the first Indian athlete to announce the release of his own NFT. Collaborating with the country's squash star, Saurav Ghosal and an American company, Karthik announced the release of NFT 'Six for the Win' – referring to his final ball six in the Nidahas Trophy final against Bangladesh, last month.
Manika Batra
The table tennis star Manika Batra will soon launch her own NFT with nOFTEN NFT. Batra herself had announced this via a tweet.
Lovlina Borgohain
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics boxing bronze medallist, Lovlina Borgohain too recently announced that she would be releasing her NFTs in near future.
Manpreet Singh
The captain of the Indian men's hockey team, Manpreet Singh led India to their first Olympic medal in the sport since 1980 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 29-year-old announced his decision to enter the NFT world last week.
Hima Das
Considered to be one of India's brightest talents in athletics, Hima Das made her entry into the NFT 'metaverse' on Friday.
Rani Rampal
The captain of Indian women's hockey team, Rani Rampal is also expected to launch her NFTs soon.
Mary Kom
One of the most successful amateur boxers in the world, Mary Kom is expected to launch her NFTs in the upcoming times.
Vijender Singh
The first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal, Vijender Singh became the second Indian to announce the launch of his own NFTs earlier this month.