Indian sportspersons line up to announce their own NFTs

If you are a close follower of the financial world, there is a high probability that you must know or have heard about this rising phenomenon called NFTs.



NFTs or Non-Fungible Token is unique and non-interchangeable data stored on a digital ledger. At its core, NFT uses blockchain technology to establish a valid proof of ownership of otherwise easily reproducible items like photographs, videos etc.

With the popularity of NFTs increasing with each passing day, a lot of Indian sportspersons have come forward to announce the release of their own NFTs. Here, we take a look at the Indian sports stars, whose NFTs you can buy from the market.

Dinesh Karthik

The Indian wicket-keeper batsman, Dinesh Karthik, was the first Indian athlete to announce the release of his own NFT. Collaborating with the country's squash star, Saurav Ghosal and an American company, Karthik announced the release of NFT 'Six for the Win' – referring to his final ball six in the Nidahas Trophy final against Bangladesh, last month.

Manika Batra

The table tennis star Manika Batra will soon launch her own NFT with nOFTEN NFT. Batra herself had announced this via a tweet.