India's first-ever sports NFT to feature Dinesh Karthik's last-ball Nidhas Trophy six

India's very first sport Non-Fungible Token (NFT) will feature Dinesh Karthik's iconic last-ball six against Bangladesh in the final of the 2018 Nidhas Trophy.



. "Every three years as players, we go into an auction, so it's always interesting, to put it mildly, but exciting too. It's something that determines what you've done over a period of time. But when it comes to this auction, it's very different because it's the first sporting NFT to come from India. And the fact that this is the first cricket NFT makes it even more exciting for us," Karthik was quoted as saying by the Economic Times





Karthik collaborated with a New York-based company and Indian squash star Saurav Ghosal to release his iconic moment as an NFT titled 'Six for the Win.'





The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper's last-ball six against Bangladesh is one of the most-watched cricket videos on YouTube with more than 120 million views.









What is NFT?



NFT is basically unique and non-interchangeable data stored on a digital ledger. It uses blockchain technology to establish a verified proof of ownership for otherwise easily reproducible items like photographs, videos etc.







