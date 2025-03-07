GISB expands to Bengaluru: A new era for Sports Business education

The Global Institute of Sports Business (GISB), India’s leading sports management institution, is set to expand its footprint with the launch of a new campus in Bengaluru.

Nestled within the prestigious Lakshyan Academy of Sports in Sarjapur, this strategic move marks a significant milestone in GISB’s mission to shape the next generation of sports industry leaders.

The south campus will officially welcome its first batch of students for the flagship Post-Graduate Program in Sports Management on June 17, 2025.

Since its inception in 2018, GISB has been at the forefront of sports management education, equipping aspiring professionals with the knowledge, experience, and industry exposure required to thrive in a competitive field.

Its globally recognized curriculum, certified by the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Mark H. McCormack Department of Sport Management, the world’s #1 sports management program, underscores GISB’s commitment to excellence.

With affiliations to the Premier League and collaborations with top sports organisations, GISB continues to redefine sports education in India.

The rise of South India’s sports industry

The decision to expand to Bengaluru is a calculated response to South India’s growing influence in the sports industry.

The region has become a thriving hub for sports business and innovation with the rise of professional leagues, world-class training facilities, and an increasing number of sports startups.

As per a joint 2024 report by Deloitte and Google, India's sports market is estimated to hit the $130 billion mark by 2030, up from around $52 billion in 2023. The growth is propelled by an increase in government investments and a burgeoning culture of multi-sports culture in the country.

What's more, per the report, the Indian sports industry is expected to create 10.5 million jobs and contribute $21 billion to the country’s indirect tax kitty by 2030.

The Basketball Court at the Lakshyan Academy, where the GISB South Campus will be housed. (Photo credit: Lakshyan Academy of Sports)

The report highlights the significant role that sport plays in driving economic growth, employment, and digital innovation, coupled with the city’s status as a technology and innovation hub, making it an ideal location for GISB’s expansion.

“South India is fast emerging as a major center for sports development. With this new campus in Bengaluru, GISB aims to nurture a new wave of sports professionals who can contribute meaningfully to the evolving sports ecosystem,” said Gaurav Modwel, Chancellor of GISB.

Bengaluru’s well-connected infrastructure and status as a technology and innovation hub further enhances GISB’s ability to offer students unparalleled industry exposure, networking opportunities, and hands-on learning experiences.

The presence of major sports franchises, corporate sponsors, and sports tech companies makes it an ideal location for the next phase of GISB’s growth.

State-of-the-art learning experience

More than just a campus, GISB’s Bengaluru location is designed as an immersive learning environment, blending academics with real-world sports infrastructure.

Situated within the Lakshyan Academy of Sports, the facility boasts world-class amenities, including:

Multi-sport training grounds for basketball, football, swimming, badminton, and more.

High-performance Labs & Sports Science Centres with cutting-edge sports technology.

Industry integration spaces for guest lectures, networking, and live projects.

This holistic approach ensures that students don’t just learn about sports management in theory but actively engage with the industry meaningfully.

“The GISB-Lakshyan partnership is a game-changer, blending sports education with real-world training. This initiative will shape future champions both on and off the field," said Dhanraj Pillay, Padma Shri awardee and Executive Director of Lakshyan Academy of Sports, emphasising the significance of this collaboration.

The swimming facility at the Lakshyan Academy, where the GISB South Campus will be housed. (Photo credit: Lakshyan Academy of Sports)

A curriculum designed for industry impact

GISB’s south campus will offer its flagship Post-Graduate Program in Sports Management, the only industry-designed and internationally certified program of its kind in India.

The intensive 15-month course is structured to provide students with a balance of academic rigor and hands-on experience.

Key program highlights include:

Nine core sports management courses covering all facets of the industry.

Live projects with leading sports organizations to apply theoretical knowledge.

Industry mentorship and networking events to build professional connections.

Internships and placements with major sports leagues, media houses, and sports marketing agencies.

GISB graduates don’t just step into jobs – they step into careers. The well-rounded curriculum ensures that students gain the skills, insights, and connections needed to succeed in the competitive world of sports business.

The international edge

One of the most unique aspects of GISB’s program is the international study trip to the United Kingdom, where students get first-hand exposure to the inner workings of one of the world’s biggest sporting ecosystems.

The Premier League, the most-watched and commercially successful football league in the world, continues to expand its global footprint, including in India.

This initiative provides invaluable insights into the global sports business landscape, offering students a chance to learn from the best in the industry.

The itinerary includes:

Visits to the Premier League headquarters and networking with global sports executives.

Behind-the-scenes tours of iconic stadiums such as Wembley, Stamford Bridge, and Emirates.

Premier League Production workshops covering sports broadcasting and content creation.

Match day experiences to understand sports marketing, fan engagement, and event operations.

"As part of our commitment to football development in India, we are proud to support the next generation of sports industry leaders, particularly in football, through our partnership with GISB," said Neil Saunders, Director of Football, Premier League.

This collaboration with the Premier League is a way to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world industry demands.

GISB students on the International Study Trip in London with the prestigious Premier League Trophy. (Photo credit: GISB)

Opportunities and career prospects

GISB has built a strong track record in placing students at top-tier sports organisations.

Graduates have secured roles in sports media, franchise operations, sponsorships, player management, and digital content strategy, among other fields.

The Bengaluru campus will further enhance career prospects through tailored career mentorship programs with industry veterans, a robust placement network that includes global sports entities, and live industry projects that provide direct engagement with leading brands.

“The Post-Graduate Program in Sports Management was an enriching experience from start to finish. The curriculum, internships, and networking opportunities prepared me for the challenges and opportunities in the sports business world,” said Akshay Prasad, a GISB alumnus, currently working as a Sales Consultant at JSW Sports.

A new era for Sports Management education

The launch of GISB’s Bengaluru campus is more than just an expansion – it’s a commitment to fostering a new generation of sports business professionals equipped with the skills, industry connections, and global perspective required to drive the future of sports in India and beyond.

“Lakshyan Academy of Sports and GISB unite to bridge education and industry, shaping future sports leaders. This collaboration creates a dynamic hub where passion meets opportunity and innovation drives success,” said Jeevan Mahadevu, Co-Founder & CEO of Lakshyan Academy of Sports, highlighting the importance of this collaboration.

With the sports industry experiencing rapid growth, there are increasing job opportunities for passionate individuals looking for an exciting career in sports.

GISB’s industry-focused curriculum and global affiliations make it an ideal choice for those seeking to turn their passion for sports into a rewarding profession.

How to apply

Admissions for GISB’s Bengaluru campus are now open. Key details:

Program Duration: 15 months

Session Start Date: June 2025

Application Process: Rolling admissions. Prospective students can apply through the official GISB website.

Scholarships & Financial Aid: GISB offers merit-based scholarships and has partnerships with financial institutions for education loans.