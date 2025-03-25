Setting the gold standard in Sports Management Education: How GISB is shaping future Industry leaders

The sports industry in India has been expanding rapidly, with an increasing number of career opportunities emerging across various sectors.

From sports marketing and event management to data analytics and athlete representation, the industry now offers diverse roles that cater to a wide range of skills and interests.

The growing influence of global leagues like the IPL, ISL, and Pro Kabaddi League has further fueled the need for trained professionals who can contribute to the business of sports.

Since 2018, the Global Institute of Sports Business (GISB) has positioned itself as a leading institution that provides industry-focused education and practical training for aspiring sports professionals.

In response to its growing success, GISB is expanding its footprint with a new campus in Bengaluru, located within the prestigious Lakshyan Academy of Sports in Sarjapur.

This strategic expansion will provide students in South India with access to the same high-quality sports management education. The south campus will officially welcome its first batch of students for the flagship Post-Graduate Program in Sports Management on June 17, 2025.

As Jon Scammell, Global Marketing & Fan Engagement Lead, Chelsea FC says, "GISB is doing a fantastic job of preparing the next generation of sports leaders, not just in India but around the world. My experience of working with students has been excellent, and they consistently produce excellent results for us during the projects in which we collaborate."

How GISB shapes future sports leaders

GISB stands out with its experiential learning approach, ensuring that students gain world-class education through real-world insights and industry exposure throughout their academic journey.

The institute has affiliated with the Premier League, Tennis Premier League, Rayo Racing, Sportz Interactive, WordsWork, and other key stakeholders to offer cutting-edge industry insights and networking opportunities.

In addition, the program is certified by the Worlds #1 ranked University of Massachusetts, Amherst - Mark H. McCormack Department of Sports Management.

By working closely with these global and domestic industry leaders, GISB provides students with insights into international sports management trends, equipping them with the knowledge and experience needed to thrive in the industry.

A deep dive into GISB's curriculum

The Post-Graduate Program in Sports Management is a full-time, intensive, and experiential higher education course specialising in the business of sports. The program includes 900+ hours of engagement, covering fundamental management principles, core sports business subjects, and specialised industry modules.

Students begin with foundation courses that equip them with essential skills in communication, business acumen, and strategic thinking. They learn critical aspects such as finance, marketing, operations, and organisational behavior, ensuring a well-rounded understanding of the sports industry.

The core sports courses dive deep into the sporting ecosystem, marketing and sponsorship strategies, financial management, legal aspects, and operations. These courses provide a 360-degree view of the industry, allowing students to analyse and solve real-world challenges through case studies, projects, and practical simulations.

Beyond the classroom, specialised modules expose students to emerging trends and industry practices. GISB provides students with invaluable hands-on experience through:

Live consultancy projects with top sports companies

Internships with professional sports teams and agencies

Guest lectures and mentorship programs featuring leading industry experts

International study trips that immerse students in global sports ecosystems

Networking workshops, entrepreneurial pitch competitions, simulated player auctions, and rural immersion projects enable students to apply their knowledge in unique ways. The program culminates in the Capstone Project, where students undertake a research-driven assignment addressing key issues in the sports business.

The International standard of education

GISB sets the benchmark for international-standard sports management education in India, offering a world-class learning experience without the challenges and costs of studying abroad. While pursuing a sports management degree overseas can be expensive and disconnect students from the Indian sports ecosystem, GISB ensures that learners gain top-tier education and industry exposure right at home.

Additionally, securing jobs abroad post-graduation can be difficult due to visa restrictions and limited work opportunities for foreign students. GISB bridges this gap by fostering robust industry connections and offering dedicated job placement support within India’s rapidly growing sports sector.

GISB’s global partnerships elevate the learning experience to the highest standard. In collaboration with the World’s #1 ranked - University of Massachusetts Amherst - Mark H. McCormack Department of Sports Management, students benefit from 100+ hours of cutting-edge curriculum delivered by Ph.D. professors. On the industry front, GISB’s partnership with the Premier League gives students unparalleled insight into the operations of the world’s most-watched sports league.

The institute's distinguished faculty includes globally recognized experts like Will Norton (Graduate Program Director, Sports Management - UMass Amherst), Dr. Matthew Katz (Associate Professor- UMass Amherst), Jon Long (Former Head of Strategy - ICC), Dr. Nicole Melton (Associate Department Chair- UMass Amherst), Dr. Bradley J. Baker (Assistant Professor - UMass Amherst), and Tim Vine (Former Director of Public Affairs - Premier League). Their expertise ensures that GISB students receive world-class knowledge aligned with the best global practices.

GISB’s strong industry affiliations with leagues, clubs, and sports organizations provide students with exclusive access to experts and invaluable opportunities for internships, mentorship, and job placements. This immersive learning environment prepares graduates to excel in the dynamic sports industry, equipped with confidence and unparalleled expertise.

With its commitment to international excellence and a proven track record since 2018, GISB continues to shape the next generation of sports leaders, empowering them to thrive in the global sports landscape.

Industry collaborations & real-world exposure

GISB’s strategic partnerships with leading leagues, clubs, and organizations play a vital role in enhancing students' career prospects. Some of the institute’s most notable collaborations include:

Premier League Partnership: Exclusive masterclasses, live projects, and an annual UK study trip where students engage with football business professionals.

Faculty from Leading Global Institutions: Industry veterans and academic leaders from institutions such as UMass Amherst and partnerships with universities like the UCFB ensure top-tier learning.

Live Projects with International & Domestic Giants: Chelsea FC, Decathlon, JSW Sports, Pro Kabaddi League and FC Goa offer students hands-on experience tackling real-world challenges.

Industry Visits & Matchday Experiences: Students gain behind-the-scenes access at events such as the ISL, IPL, PKL, Pro Kabaddi League, Rayo Racing.

Volunteering at Major Sporting Events: Opportunities with Tennis Premier League, WTA, and TATA Mumbai Marathon provide students with first-hand event management experience.

Premier League partnership: A unique learning experience

A key highlight of GISB’s learning model is its partnership with the Premier League, a global leader in professional football and sports management.

By integrating the expertise of the Premier League into its learning experience, GISB offers students a premium learning experience focused on practical applications and industry relevance. A highlight of this partnership is the annual study trip to the UK, where students dive deep into the Premier League's operational ecosystem.

This immersive journey includes exclusive visits to Premier League clubs, interactions with executives and decision-makers, and behind-the-scenes exposure to stadiums, club facilities, and match-day operations.

Students at GISB engage in hands-on live projects in collaboration with the Premier League, offering practical insights into the workings of one of the world’s most iconic sports organisations. These projects include supporting grassroots football programs, promotional campaigns, and assisting with Premier League activations in India.

GISB also facilitates internships that allow students to work directly with Premier League-affiliated events and initiatives, providing unmatched exposure to the operational and strategic aspects of global sports management.

Premier League representatives and industry leaders conduct exclusive masterclasses for GISB students, delivering insights on branding, sponsorship, governance, and fan engagement strategies. These sessions enable students to learn directly from experts, who have transformed the global sports business landscape, offering a unique window into the inner workings of elite sports organisations.

Through behind-the-scenes access during the International Study Trip, students visit Premier League clubs to explore their facilities, operations, and management strategies.

Club engagement activities provide a deeper understanding of how top-tier teams function, offering invaluable insights into the inner workings of elite sports organisations.

Adam Lea, International Consultant at the Premier League, highlights the importance of initiatives like GISB in shaping the future of sports professionals.

"The partnership between GISB and the Premier League has grown stronger with each passing year since its inception. The ultimate beneficiaries are undoubtedly the students, whose dedication and hard work truly shine through. This partnership highlights the immense potential of collaborations to enhance the sporting landscape, and we are optimistic that this fruitful association will continue to thrive for many years to come."

Where GISB Alumni are today

The success of GISB’s alumni speaks volumes about the institute’s career development approach. Graduates have secured positions in top-tier sports organisations, franchises, and media houses. Some notable alumni placements include:

Arjun Mehra, Brand Manager at Gujarat Titans

Sakshi Shah, Communications Consultant, Wordswork Consulting

Mahazin Chembakassery, Partner Business Leader, Decathlon Play

Akshay Prasad, Sales Consultant at JSW Sports

Vedant Shinde, Client Success Partner Digital Advertisement at Sportradar

Swayam Pattnaik, Senior Executive - Brand Solutions, Sports at JioStar

Leah Poonawala, Assistant Manager - Marketing, Pro Kabaddi League

Arjun Mehra, Brand Manager at Gujarat Titans and part of the 2020-21 batch, adds: "Through the GISB program, I was able to transfer skills from my past work experience in the sports industry to an area of the business that I am extremely passionate about. Networking with industry experts who serve as faculty members helped me in gaining the fundamental understanding of how the sports business truly operates at the highest level."

Popular job roles occupied by GISB graduates include sports marketing manager, sponsorship & partnerships manager, digital marketing manager, event and operations manager, and athlete manager. These roles highlight the diverse opportunities available in the sports industry for GISB alumni.

Why GISB is the right choice for aspiring sports professionals

GISB’s comprehensive career mentorship, guaranteed internships, placement opportunities, and personalised career counseling make it the ideal launchpad for those looking to make a mark in the sports industry.

GISB’s faculty includes renowned professionals from the sports industry who bring their expertise to the classroom.

"GISB equips students with the essential skills to succeed in the global sports industry," explains William Norton, Graduate Program Director, McCormack Department of Sport Management, UMass Amherst.

With access to global best practices, expert-led modules, and hands-on projects, GISB ensures that students are equipped with the knowledge and experience required to build a successful career in sports.

Take the next step toward your dream career

If you’re passionate about working in sports and want to be part of an industry-leading program, GISB is your gateway to success.

With the expansion of its new campus in Bengaluru at the prestigious Lakshyan Academy of Sports, GISB is set to reach and empower even more aspiring professionals.

Apply today and take the first step towards becoming a future leader in the global sports industry.

For more details on admissions, visit GISB's official website.