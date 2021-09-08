31% of ads aired during the Tokyo Olympics comprised Indian athletes

Not only did the Indian Olympians have their best-yet performance at the Tokyo games, but they also prevailed over the advertisement sector on TV. You literally couldn't take your eyes off your favourite athlete as in one second they were winning a point, and in the other, they were endorsing a brand!



As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), 31% of the advertisements that aired during the Olympics consisted of Indian Olympic athletes. If we break down that number further, we get to know that 69% of that number featured female Olympians.

Out of all the athletes who made an appearance in an advertisement, teenage shooter Manu Bhaker was the most featured athlete, closely followed by Olympic medallist PV Sindhu. Other prominent veterans and stars who graced the screen include Yogeshwar Dutt, Manika Batra, Mary Kom, Deepika Kumari, and many more.

The official broadcaster of the Tokyo games in the country, Sony Pictures Sports Network, signed over 11 sponsors for this year's Olympics. Some of the names included big-wigs like Coca-Cola, JSW, and Amul. Apart from being co-presenting and associate sponsors, many went on to put out advertisements that celebrated the Indian Olympians.

Different brands took different approaches to cheer on their favourite athletes with their own made-up ditties and slogans. JSW's 'Rukna Nahi Hai' advertisements highlighted the indomitable spirit of the Indian contingent who refused to back down even during the lockdown stages of the pandemic. The inspiring video featured shuttler PV Sindhu, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, and runner Avinash Sable.