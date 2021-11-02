Taapsee Pannu shoots for Mithali Raj's biopic from the Mecca of Cricket

Sports movies in Bollywood and Taapsee Pannu currently share a hand-in-hand bond and for her latest project, Taapsee is playing the role of women's cricket legend, Mithali Raj in the cricketer's biopic called Shabaash Mithu. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the film is currently in its final legs of shooting and for it, the crew is currently parked at the Home of Cricket - the Lord's cricket ground in London.

Associated with the majority of sports films being churned out by Bollywood, Taapsee has essayed the role of a hockey player in Soorma and a sports shop owner in Manmarziyaan, a shooter in Saand Ki Aankh, to a sprinter in the recently released Rashmi Rocket and now she has entered the 22 yards to play the role of Indian cricket women's team captain, Mithali Raj.

Taapsee Pannu (Source: Filmfare)

Taapsee's love for sports is well-known and the Pink actress also co-owns a team in the Premier Badminton League (PBL), the Pune 7 Aces which has Indian badminton players like Chirag Shetty and MR Arjun in it. Taking to her social media to give a glimpse of where she is - Taapsee posted pictures of herself wearing Mithali's No. 3 jersey and looking up at the glass cabinet where the cricketer's original autographed jersey is hung.



Even director Srijit Mukherji, who is also a big-time cricket buff, has shared pictures from the Mecca of Cricket and his exhilaration of shooting at the ground which saw many a memorable moment in the history of cricket.

Shooting at Lord's - two bucket list items checked simultaneously! pic.twitter.com/HyXmyrhHAo — Srijit Mukherji (@srijitspeaketh) October 31, 2021

Sharing pictures of the lush green ground and the locker room and hallways, the cast and crew of Shabaash Mithu seem to have landed in cricketing paradise as they shoot for the final segments of the much-awaited movie!

