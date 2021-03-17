Taapsee Pannu X Sports Movies — Bollywood gets the chemistry right

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most successful and versatile actresses of the current generation in Bollywood. She has made a mark in the industry with her performances in many films like Baby, Naam Shabana, Soorma, Mulk, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh, and others. But one thing that has constantly been a part of Taapsee's career is her movies that are based on sports. While she has been roped in four sports movies so far, she has played the role of sports enthusiasts earlier as well.

She had stated in an interview earlier, "Honestly, I've stopped counting the number of sports films that have come to me! Maybe it's because people by now are aware about the kind of love I have for sports. Also, the fact that I'm very inquisitive to learn sports, makers know I'll put in my 100 per cent to learn. But, I've chosen a few out of all those. Yes, I'm inclined towards the theme, but my film choices will be more based on what the story is. I probably admire and follow so many sports stars, but not everybody has a story worth making into a movie. It's a journey probably worth admiring."



And romance with the bat n the ball has begun....

long way to go but a good start is half job done :)

This is going to be another milestone of sorts....

For our captain cool @M_Raj03 and all her #WomenInBlue 🏏 🇮🇳 #ShabaashMithu @rahuldholakia @AndhareAjit @Viacom18Studios pic.twitter.com/8ZK5yNfGZK — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 27, 2021



So, today, let's look at the list of sports-based films Taapsee has been a part of and will be a part of.

Soorma



Taapsee Pannu in Soorma





Soorma was a biopic of India's legendary hockey player Sandeep Singh and Singh's character was played by Diljit Dosanjh in the film. However, it was Taapsee Pannu who seized the limelight with her fantastic performance in the movie. She played the role of a hockey player Harpreet and nailed it. Taapsee underwent immense training for prepping for her role in the movie. In fact, reports stated that she was trained by Sandeep Singh himself. Saand Ki Aankh

Taapsee Pannu in Saand Ki Ankh





Saand Ki Aankh starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar revolves around the real-life story of India's two most famous shooter daadis, Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. Taapsee definitely hit the bull's eye for getting into the skin of the character so efficiently. Rashmi Rocket

Taapsee Pannu in Rashmi Rocket





The trend of starring in sports-based films will continue as Taapsee will be seen playing the role of Gujarati athlete in Rashmi Rocket. The makers had also launched the motion poster of it and the actress' look had impressed us a lot. the actor's Instagram posts showcase the amount of hard work she has been putting into her training for the film.



As I finish the last athletic training for #RashmiRocket today here's the journey I was waiting to share with you all....

If it makes you curious then the transformation was worth it :) #MelwynCrasto#MunmunGaneriwal #PrachiShah#SujeetKargutkar pic.twitter.com/7pIHX2IoFD — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 16, 2020

Shabaash Mithu

Taapsee Pannu in preparation of Shabaash Mithu





Taapsee will be also be seen playing cricket on the big screen. The actress has been roped in to play the lead role in Indian cricketer Mithali Raj's biopic. Her posts on social media already show how she has been perfecting the cricketing shots to play this challenging role.

Manmarziyaan

A still from Manmarziyaan





Taapsee's role in the musical love story, where she features alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal, had a hockey connect, too. Taapsee played the role of a girl who runs a sports shop and learns hockey from her parents.

Taapsee's love sports goes beyond the silver screen. She owns a stake in a badminton team and her long-time friend Mathias Boe is a Danish badminton player, who had first met Taapsee when Sporty Solutonz had launched the Indian Badminton League in 2013. With a lot of sports-based movies being undertaken in India, it seems we have found a perfect match in Taapsee to play the roles of our sporting icons with sheer conviction.





