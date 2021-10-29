Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar was an avid supporter of sports

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away today in a Bengaluru hospital today after suffering a heart attack, leaving fans and colleagues shocked and grief-stricken. He was 46. He had been taken to Vikram Hospital this morning in an "unresponsive" condition;



Karnataka minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan confirmed and condoled the demise of Puneeth Rajkumar in a statement. "He had accomplished immensely from an early age. It is difficult to believe that he, who has always been backbone of constructive programs, is no more," he said.





Rajkumar has been a heartthrob of the Kannada Sandalwood film industry. But many don't know that he was an avid advocate for sports. Time and again, he had stood up for causes related to sports and physical fitness. Here are some instances:

Puneeth Rajkumar became the brand ambassador for the franchise Bengaluru Bulls for the Pro Kabaddi League Season 4 in 2016. He also signed a long-term agreement with Premier Futsal to acquire the Bengaluru franchise. He acquired the team named Bengaluru 5s.



Premier Futsal was India's first multi-national All-Star Futsal tournament that brought the legends of football and futsal together.





Age did not seem to catch up with the power star. He was one of the fittest actors in Sandalwood. What else can be its proof apart from the fact that he not only ran TCS World 10K Marathon in Bengaluru, but also completed the 10 km run in 59.4 minutes.