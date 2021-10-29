Indian sportspersons pay tribute to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Kannada Actor and movie star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away earlier today in Bengaluru. Tributes came from all over with several notable sportspersons paying their respects to him on social media. Some of them were Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag and Venkatesh Prasad. There is no doubt about the number of hearts that Puneeth Rajkumar touched through his acting and most importantly, his personality and down to earth nature. We too at the Bridge pay heartfelt condolences to his family members and all his fans.

Shocked and deeply saddened on the passing of #PuneethRajkumar the film industry has lost a gem. One of the finest human being I've met. So vibrant and humble.Gone too soon. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable fans. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 29, 2021





ಸೂರ್ಯನೊಬ್ಬ ಚಂದ್ರನೊಬ್ಬ, ಈ ಯುವರಾಜನೂ ಒಬ್ಬ.



Forever in our hearts. Rest in power. #PuneethRajkumar 🌹🕊️ pic.twitter.com/wkq6DKyp8B — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) October 29, 2021





Saddened to hear about the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar . Warm , and humble, his passing away is a great blow to Indian cinema. May his soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YywkotiWqC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 29, 2021

Extremely sad to know of the passing away of our dear #PuneethRajkumar . My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. I request his fans to maintain calm and pray for his Sadgati in this excruciating time for the family. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/T3WsUnBS7n — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 29, 2021









Gone too soon! 💔 Shocked and deeply saddened by the passing away of one of the most loved actors in the cinema industry, Puneeth Rajkumar.



Condolences to Puneeth's family, friends and countless fans.



ನಿಮ್ಮ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ, ಅಪ್ಪು! 🙏💔 #RIPPuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/YPYQjTXAZP — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 29, 2021



