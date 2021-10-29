Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Sports and Culture
Indian sportspersons pay tribute to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar
The sporting fraternity was amongst those who paid tribute to the legendary actor and all that he stood for during his life
Kannada Actor and movie star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away earlier today in Bengaluru. Tributes came from all over with several notable sportspersons paying their respects to him on social media. Some of them were Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag and Venkatesh Prasad. There is no doubt about the number of hearts that Puneeth Rajkumar touched through his acting and most importantly, his personality and down to earth nature. We too at the Bridge pay heartfelt condolences to his family members and all his fans.
