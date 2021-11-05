Neeraj Chopra becomes first male athlete to debut on Vogue India cover

After the Tokyo Olympics, it is no longer a secret that Neeraj Chopra's popularity has sky-rocketed beyond imagination with the track and field athlete's gold medal exploits from the Japanese capital.

Ever since the 23-year-old from Haryana stepped foot on Indian soil after his Tokyo Olympics golden triumph, the 'Man with the Golden arm' has been found in many places off the field and he has acing it up in his own way.

Sometimes Chopra is seen on viral Cred ads, to other times gracing the cover of Spice Magazine - Neeraj Chopra has been a busy man and to top it all now, Neeraj Chopra has become the first male athlete to appear on the cover of leading lifestyle magazine, Vogue India, in its November issue that celebrates the Real Achievers of 2021.

In August, a throw of the javelin transformed this village boy from obscurity into a track and field phenomenon. @Neeraj_chopra1 is among the trio of November cover stars shot for Vogue India's Women of the Year issue. Read more here #VogueWOTY2021https://t.co/N7f34ObPrd pic.twitter.com/2k0fiITvQw — VOGUE India (@VOGUEIndia) November 5, 2021

In September 2021 itself, Vogue India delivered a masterpiece with three fantastic women athletes and Olympic medallists gracing the cover of the edition. All three - PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain absolutely stunned on the magazine cover.

Vogue India, which primarily has women on the covers, made an exception with the 'Golden Boy' of the country - Neeraj Chopra, making him the first male athlete to be featured on the glossy covers of the magazine and of course, Chopra, with his easy, charming looks, has delivered and how!



The November edition of Vogue India is a run-up to the Women of the Year awards and it deliberately chose to focus on three individuals who have been path-breakers in 2021 because of the work they do.

While Nidhi Sunil is on one of the cover's for the issue as the Model of the Year, rocket-scientist Shirisha Bandla, who became one of the coveted five selected candidates for the Unity 22, the world's first fully crewed suborbital test flight, graces the Vogue India cover as the Newsmaker of the Year and finally, Neeraj Chopra makes an entry into this women-crowded section and has walked away with the Man of the Year title, and for good reason!

Neeraj Chopra for Vogue in Hermes (Source: Vogue India)

Neeraj Chopra's cover look has been styled by Priyanka Kapadia and it has him looking the part for November as he is seen in a knitted white sweater which he has paired with black trousers. The picture is kept in black and white and adds a more classic touch and feel to the whole outfit additionally and keeps the whole vibe of winter correct with the kind of comfort the look is evoking.



In yet another look, Chopra is seen sporting a moss green turtleneck with grey trousers and looking dapper for the season. The hair is kept messy and falls over the eyes and the turtleneck fits in well to accentuate Chopra's physique and adds to the easy glam quotient of the look.

In another look, Chopra is seen marrying classy with casual where he is seen wearing a white tee with a printed jacket from Hermes and a necklace to go with it. While this can be a very boy-next-door-look, the addition of the printed jacket notches up the style factor and makes it quite classy and attractive and Chopra aces it as well!

