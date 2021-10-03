From Lovlina to Neeraj: Olympic stars dazzle magazine covers

If they had you glued to your screens for two whole weeks, fervently praying as they displayed extreme bravado out at the Tokyo Olympics - they are back to stun again, only this time it's not the sporting arena but the fashion one. As the post-Olympics fever still rages, India's lifestyle industry cannot get enough of the Olympic medallist stars - from golden boy Neeraj Chopra to double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu to Assam's first Olympic medallist, Lovlina Borgohain and so many select others. After flashy performances at the Tokyo Olympics, these athletes are now taking breaths away on the cover of reputed lifestyle and fashion magazines like Vogue, Femina and Harper's Bazaar.

Meet the poster boys and girls from the Olympics:

If you mistakenly thought that fashion isn't the cup of tea of these Olympic stars, you have to think again. Capable of giving celebrity models a run for their money, these Olympic stars shift comfortably into their 'fashionable' skins and does just enough to dazzle the Olympic editions of the glitzy-glossy lifestyle magazines.

#Neeraj Chopra for Spice





India's 'Man with the golden arm' has been keeping extremely busy with tons of felicitations and endorsement deals (you must have seen the Cred ad) with brands making a beeline for the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist. Appearing on the cover of India Today's Spice magazine's September 2021 edition, Neeraj Chopra paired his good looks with a Louis Vuitton outfit and pulled off quirky with class, sporting brave hues and wearing statement shoes. Currently, Chopra is finally taking a break and is at Maldives!

#Bhavani Devi, Mirabai Chanu and Rani Rampal for Femina India

The Tokyo Olympics, like the 2016 Rio Games, was more about the women athletes who shone and likewise, their exceptional strides deserve celebration. While fencer Bhavani Devi slashed stereotypes about the sport and won her debut match, Mirabai Chanu remained firm on her mission to deliver a silver in weightlifting and Rani Rampal's women shrugged off their underdog status and fought tooth and nail in the bronze medal clash - women were the talk of the Olympics, once again. Exuding power and poise in this cover for Femina India's September 2021 edition, the three women stunned and how!

Not just medals and glory, India's #Olympics stars - @mirabai_chanu, @imranirampal & @IamBhavaniDevi brought home hope & happiness for millions of young persons. Hear their stories, struggles & everything else that made them who they are today

Editor: @missmuttoo

🎥: Prabhakaran pic.twitter.com/yuyAfZjbI3 — Femina (@FeminaIndia) September 21, 2021

#PV Sindhu for Harper's Bazaar

The current poster girl of Indian badminton, PV Sindhu is a familiar face on magazine covers and after her Tokyo Olympics success with the bronze medal win, an addition to her Rio silver, Sindhu is in the run for being the most successful Olympian in India. In the September 2021 edition of Harper's Bazaar, PV Sindhu's avatar changed from her usual badminton court look and she dazzled in metallic tones, that makes it impossible for us to not fan over her again!

Olympian PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1 ) is the covergirl of this month's Bazaar India, and in an exclusive conversation, she speaks about her childhood, winning at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, living without regrets, and more…



Read more in the latest issue.#bazaarindia #pvsindhu pic.twitter.com/hiGRvbP02D — Harper's Bazaar India (@BazaarIndia) September 28, 2021

Since we can't stop swooning over this look, here's one more!

#Lovlina Borgohain for Vogue





Minimal yet classy with the right amount of spunky - that sums up Assam's first Olympic medallist, boxer Lovlina Borgohain. Clad in a Michael Kors jumpsuit, Lovlina Borgohain's outing for Vogue's 14th anniversary issue is breathtaking. If she had you all pumped up as she boxed her way to a bronze, Lovlina is making jaws drop with this look for Vogue! We cannot stop fanning over the oomph she is packing in!





#PV Sindhu for Vogue

Of course, our badminton star makes another appearance on the glossy magazine pages - this time for Vogue's 14th anniversary edition. In a Dhruv Kapoor dress, PV Sindhu sure knows how to own the frame and a magazine cover!





#Mirabai Chanu for Vogue

Mirabai Chanu has been a fashion discovery and the little-big powerhouse that this weightlifter is, she has been dazzling on magazine covers with effortless ease. In Vogue's 14th anniversary edition, Chanu rocked a cropped Zara vest and an H&M shorts and a jacket by Dhruv Kapoor with such elegance that we can't stop fanning.

We told you, we cannot get enough of our Olympic stars!